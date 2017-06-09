ARIANE 6 EUROPEAN SPACE LAUNCHER PROGRAM

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Summary sheet
- Transport - Transportation and storage
The project represents a large multiannual programme to develop a new family of European space launchers by ArianeGroup with improved technical flexibility and modularity to respond to the latest trends in the satellite market while lowering significantly the cost per launch. Thus the programme is composed of sizable R&D/qualification efforts including investments into prototypes, advanced manufacturing capabilities and new integration facilities. The overall programme as defined by the Bank will be implemented from 2018 until to 2023.
The project will support a leading European company in the space technology sector, which is contributing to the achievement of the Europe 2020 strategy objectives. Furthermore, the project will secure Europe's independent access to space by fostering the European space industry to develop crucial knowledge for the space sector.
The R&D activities will be mostly carried out at existing sites in Europe and in French Guyana. These sites are already used for the production of the current generation of launchers. However, the Ariane 6 development programme includes also new facilities related to the manufacturing and assembly of the new launcher, that fall under the EU Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU and requiring a full EIA. The environmental details have been shared with the Bank and relevant parts will be published. The new facilities meanwhile received construction and operational permits by the competent authorities.
The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement.
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