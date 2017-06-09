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ARIANE 6 EUROPEAN SPACE LAUNCHER PROGRAM

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 237,385,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 8,300,000
Germany : € 15,400,000
France : € 197,085,000
Transport : € 237,385,000
Signature date(s)
19/12/2019 : € 4,150,000
19/12/2019 : € 4,150,000
19/12/2019 : € 7,700,000
19/12/2019 : € 7,700,000
19/12/2019 : € 8,300,000
19/12/2019 : € 8,300,000
19/12/2019 : € 29,850,000
19/12/2019 : € 29,850,000
22/06/2021 : € 49,835,000
12/02/2021 : € 87,550,000
Other links
Related public register
09/04/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARIANE 6 EUROPEAN SPACE LAUNCHER PROGRAM
Related public register
09/04/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARIANE 6 EUROPEAN SPACE LAUNCHER PROGRAM
Related public register
09/04/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARIANE 6 EUROPEAN SPACE LAUNCHER PROGRAM - Link to NTS and Public Consultation for the Kourou site
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ARIANE 6 EUROPEAN SPACE LAUNCHER PROGRAM
Related EFSI register
21/12/2019 - ARIANE 6 EUROPEAN SPACE LAUNCHER PROGRAM

Summary sheet

Release date
18 December 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2019
20170609
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ARIANE 6 EUROPEAN SPACE LAUNCHER PROGRAM
ARIANEGROUP SAS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 2299 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project represents a large multiannual programme to develop a new family of European space launchers by ArianeGroup with improved technical flexibility and modularity to respond to the latest trends in the satellite market while lowering significantly the cost per launch. Thus the programme is composed of sizable R&D/qualification efforts including investments into prototypes, advanced manufacturing capabilities and new integration facilities. The overall programme as defined by the Bank will be implemented from 2018 until to 2023.

The project will support a leading European company in the space technology sector, which is contributing to the achievement of the Europe 2020 strategy objectives. Furthermore, the project will secure Europe's independent access to space by fostering the European space industry to develop crucial knowledge for the space sector.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The R&D activities will be mostly carried out at existing sites in Europe and in French Guyana. These sites are already used for the production of the current generation of launchers. However, the Ariane 6 development programme includes also new facilities related to the manufacturing and assembly of the new launcher, that fall under the EU Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU and requiring a full EIA. The environmental details have been shared with the Bank and relevant parts will be published. The new facilities meanwhile received construction and operational permits by the competent authorities.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
09/04/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARIANE 6 EUROPEAN SPACE LAUNCHER PROGRAM
09/04/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARIANE 6 EUROPEAN SPACE LAUNCHER PROGRAM
09/04/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARIANE 6 EUROPEAN SPACE LAUNCHER PROGRAM - Link to NTS and Public Consultation for the Kourou site
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ARIANE 6 EUROPEAN SPACE LAUNCHER PROGRAM
21/12/2019 - ARIANE 6 EUROPEAN SPACE LAUNCHER PROGRAM

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARIANE 6 EUROPEAN SPACE LAUNCHER PROGRAM
Publication Date
9 Apr 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
91434719
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170609
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Germany
Italy
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARIANE 6 EUROPEAN SPACE LAUNCHER PROGRAM
Publication Date
9 Apr 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123252999
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170609
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Germany
Italy
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARIANE 6 EUROPEAN SPACE LAUNCHER PROGRAM - Link to NTS and Public Consultation for the Kourou site
Publication Date
9 Apr 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130110747
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170609
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Germany
Italy
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ARIANE 6 EUROPEAN SPACE LAUNCHER PROGRAM
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
229431395
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170609
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Germany
Italy
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - ARIANE 6 EUROPEAN SPACE LAUNCHER PROGRAM
Publication Date
20 Dec 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
125664722
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170609
Last update
21 Dec 2019
Sector(s)
Transport
Countries
France, Germany, Italy, EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
09/04/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARIANE 6 EUROPEAN SPACE LAUNCHER PROGRAM
Related public register
09/04/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARIANE 6 EUROPEAN SPACE LAUNCHER PROGRAM
Related public register
09/04/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ARIANE 6 EUROPEAN SPACE LAUNCHER PROGRAM - Link to NTS and Public Consultation for the Kourou site
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ARIANE 6 EUROPEAN SPACE LAUNCHER PROGRAM
Related EFSI register
21/12/2019 - ARIANE 6 EUROPEAN SPACE LAUNCHER PROGRAM
Other links
Summary sheet
ARIANE 6 EUROPEAN SPACE LAUNCHER PROGRAM
Data sheet
ARIANE 6 EUROPEAN SPACE LAUNCHER PROGRAM

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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