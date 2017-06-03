Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

BANKIA VOCATIONAL TRAINING YOUTH EMPLOYMENT MBIL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 25,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 25,000,000
Credit lines : € 25,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/11/2018 : € 25,000,000
Other links
Related EFSI register
18/05/2018 - BANKIA VOCATIONAL TRAINING YOUTH EMPLOYMENT MBIL
Related press
Spain: EIB and Bankia join forces to promote the creation of jobs for young people

Summary sheet

Release date
5 December 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/11/2018
20170603
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BANKIA VOCATIONAL TRAINING YOUTH EMPLOYMENT MBIL
BANKIA SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million
Not applicable.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing facility to foster integration into the labor force for vocational training students through the financing of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps.

The FP DUAL (FPD ) Programme aims to provide training to the youth and facilitate employment opportunities that would allow them to find a job, and put the newly-acquired knowledge into practice. The programme will focus especially on vocational training, an area where Spain has traditionally lagged behind other EU countries.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will require that projects financed under this operation comply with domestic and EU applicable legislation, as appropriate.

The Bank will require that projects financed under this operation comply with domestic and EU applicable legislation, where applicable.

Related documents
18/05/2018 - BANKIA VOCATIONAL TRAINING YOUTH EMPLOYMENT MBIL
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB and Bankia join forces to promote the creation of jobs for young people

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

scoreboard - BANKIA VOCATIONAL TRAINING YOUTH EMPLOYMENT MBIL
Publication Date
18 May 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
83547678
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170603
Last update
18 May 2018
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related EFSI register
18/05/2018 - BANKIA VOCATIONAL TRAINING YOUTH EMPLOYMENT MBIL
Other links
Summary sheet
BANKIA VOCATIONAL TRAINING YOUTH EMPLOYMENT MBIL
Data sheet
BANKIA VOCATIONAL TRAINING YOUTH EMPLOYMENT MBIL
Related press
Spain: EIB and Bankia join forces to promote the creation of jobs for young people

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB and Bankia join forces to promote the creation of jobs for young people
Other links
Related EFSI register
18/05/2018 - BANKIA VOCATIONAL TRAINING YOUTH EMPLOYMENT MBIL

Photogallery

From left to right: EIB Vice-President E. Navarro and Bankia President J. I. Goirigolzarri
Bankia Vocational Training Youth Employment MBIL
Photographer: Mercedes Landete
©EIB

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications