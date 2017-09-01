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CFL MATERIEL ROULANT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 196,100,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Luxembourg : € 196,100,000
Transport : € 196,100,000
Signature date(s)
20/12/2019 : € 196,100,000
Other links
Related public register
09/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CFL MATERIEL ROULANT

Summary sheet

Release date
1 September 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2019
20170570
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CFL MATERIEL ROULANT
SOCIETE NATIONALE DES CHEMINS DE FER LUXEMBOURGEOIS (CFL)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 196 million
EUR 424 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of new rolling stock to be acquired by the Luxembourg's railways operator during the period 2018-2022.

The project should contribute to meet the increasing demand for train transport services and to increase the efficiency, reliability and level of service of public transport services in Luxembourg. Moreover, the project will foster modal shift from road to rail on domestic and cross-border traffic with Luxembourg and therefore contribute to the reduction of road congestion, pollutant emissions and noise levels especially within urban agglomerations.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The manufacturing of the new train sets will take place in the manufacturer's plant and does not fall within the scope of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU); The need of EIA and/or assessment according to the Habitats Directive for associated facilities (e.g. maintenance workshops or depots) and the arrangements for the scrapping of the replaced rolling stock will be analysed during the appraisal. Compliance with applicable EU directives will be checked during the bank's due diligence at appraisal. The project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by helping the railways to maintain modal share in key sections of the passenger market that are most appropriately met by rail.

The bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in line with the national legislation and in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation. The contract notice was published on the Official Journal of the EU (2017/S 089-175693).

Related documents
09/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CFL MATERIEL ROULANT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CFL MATERIEL ROULANT
Publication Date
9 Mar 2018
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
80714220
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170570
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Luxembourg
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
09/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CFL MATERIEL ROULANT
Other links
Summary sheet
CFL MATERIEL ROULANT
Data sheet
CFL MATERIEL ROULANT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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