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EDUCATION PACA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 150,000,000
Education : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/04/2018 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
06/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EDUCATION PACA
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EDUCATION PACA
Related press
France: EIB and the Sud Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur Region sign a new EUR 150m financial partnership for lycées (upper secondary schools)

Summary sheet

Release date
12 December 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/04/2018
20170566
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EDUCATION PACA
REGION PROVENCE-ALPES-COTE-D'AZUR
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 324 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Extension and renovation of 17 upper secondary schools, lycées in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur (PACA) Region, France

The project could include the purchase and renovation of a building intended to house the administrative services in charge of education of the Region. This particular case will be analysed during the appraisal. The investments of the proposed project are infrastructures both for technical and vocational education, as well as for general upper secondary education. The project has a strong impact on the preparation of adolescents both for further studies and for employment.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Directive 2011/92/EU amended by 2014/52/EU does not specifically mention the need for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for buildings relating to education, but it may be that some investments can be regarded as urban renewal components (Annex II of the European Directive). This will be studied in detail during the appraisal. The public buildings will be required to at least meet the energy efficiency targets as defined in: a) Directive 2010/31/EU on Energy Performance of Buildings; and (b) Directive 2012/27/EU on Energy Efficiency. The possible impact on natural sites will be checked during the appraisal (Directives Birds (2009/147/CE) and Habitats (92/43/CEE)). A number of schools covered by the project are situated in the departments with high youth unemployment rate and with a high frequency of social unrest. The project contributes to the improvement of education provision in the ZEPs (Zone d'Education Prioritaire) and has thus a strong positive social impact.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU), as and where required.

Related documents
06/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EDUCATION PACA
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EDUCATION PACA
Other links
Related press
France: EIB and the Sud Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur Region sign a new EUR 150m financial partnership for lycées (upper secondary schools)

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EDUCATION PACA
Publication Date
6 Mar 2018
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79714204
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170566
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EDUCATION PACA
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
224384961
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170566
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EDUCATION PACA
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EDUCATION PACA
Other links
Summary sheet
EDUCATION PACA
Data sheet
EDUCATION PACA
Related press
France: EIB and the Sud Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur Region sign a new EUR 150m financial partnership for lycées (upper secondary schools)

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: EIB and the Sud Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur Region sign a new EUR 150m financial partnership for lycées (upper secondary schools)
Other links
Related public register
06/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EDUCATION PACA
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EDUCATION PACA

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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