VRIJE UNIVERSITEIT AMSTERDAM PHASE 2

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Summary sheet
- Education - Education
Investments for the redevelopment and modernisation of the campus of the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam (VUA) in order to expand and improve teaching and research facilities and to enhance the sustainability of its energy centre
VUA's stated ambition is to be benchmarked against the best universities globally in both teaching and research. In furthering this aim, VUA is building new world-class university facilities on its campus in the south-west of Amsterdam, next to Schiphol Airport. Overall, the project improves the human capital stock and innovation potential of the Netherlands. The project contributes to the European Higher Education Area and the European Research Area.
University buildings are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), though the project may be covered by Annex II of the directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify the screening decision of the competent authority during appraisal and whether an EIA is required. It is expected that the project will have positive social benefits as education is an element of social cohesion. The public buildings will be required to at least meet the energy efficiency targets as defined in: (a) Directive 2010/31/EU on the energy performance of buildings; and (b) Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU), with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU), as and where required.
The EIB also financed the first phase of the campus redevelopment plan, with the works starting in 2013.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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