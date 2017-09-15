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VRIJE UNIVERSITEIT AMSTERDAM PHASE 2

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 102,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 102,500,000
Education : € 102,500,000
Signature date(s)
18/11/2024 : € 15,000,000
19/11/2020 : € 17,500,000
21/12/2017 : € 70,000,000
Other links
Related public register
30/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VRIJE UNIVERSITEIT AMSTERDAM PHASE 2
Related public register
08/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VRIJE UNIVERSITEIT AMSTERDAM PHASE 2 - Milieueffectrapportage - Samenvatting
Related press
Netherlands: EIB and BNG Bank finance modernisation and sustainability investment at VU university campus in Amsterdam

Summary sheet

Release date
15 September 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2017
20170562
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
VRIJE UNIVERSITEIT AMSTERDAM PHASE 2
STICHTING VU
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 102 million
EUR 212 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investments for the redevelopment and modernisation of the campus of the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam (VUA) in order to expand and improve teaching and research facilities and to enhance the sustainability of its energy centre

VUA's stated ambition is to be benchmarked against the best universities globally in both teaching and research. In furthering this aim, VUA is building new world-class university facilities on its campus in the south-west of Amsterdam, next to Schiphol Airport. Overall, the project improves the human capital stock and innovation potential of the Netherlands. The project contributes to the European Higher Education Area and the European Research Area.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

University buildings are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), though the project may be covered by Annex II of the directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify the screening decision of the competent authority during appraisal and whether an EIA is required. It is expected that the project will have positive social benefits as education is an element of social cohesion. The public buildings will be required to at least meet the energy efficiency targets as defined in: (a) Directive 2010/31/EU on the energy performance of buildings; and (b) Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU), with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU), as and where required.

Comments

The EIB also financed the first phase of the campus redevelopment plan, with the works starting in 2013.

Related documents
30/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VRIJE UNIVERSITEIT AMSTERDAM PHASE 2
08/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VRIJE UNIVERSITEIT AMSTERDAM PHASE 2 - Milieueffectrapportage - Samenvatting
Other links
Related press
Netherlands: EIB and BNG Bank finance modernisation and sustainability investment at VU university campus in Amsterdam

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VRIJE UNIVERSITEIT AMSTERDAM PHASE 2
Publication Date
30 Jan 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76668254
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170562
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VRIJE UNIVERSITEIT AMSTERDAM PHASE 2 - Milieueffectrapportage - Samenvatting
Publication Date
8 Feb 2018
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82144638
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170562
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
30/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VRIJE UNIVERSITEIT AMSTERDAM PHASE 2
Related public register
08/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VRIJE UNIVERSITEIT AMSTERDAM PHASE 2 - Milieueffectrapportage - Samenvatting
Other links
Summary sheet
VRIJE UNIVERSITEIT AMSTERDAM PHASE 2
Data sheet
VRIJE UNIVERSITEIT AMSTERDAM PHASE 2
Related press
Netherlands: EIB and BNG Bank finance modernisation and sustainability investment at VU university campus in Amsterdam

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Netherlands: EIB and BNG Bank finance modernisation and sustainability investment at VU university campus in Amsterdam
Other links
Related public register
30/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VRIJE UNIVERSITEIT AMSTERDAM PHASE 2
Related public register
08/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VRIJE UNIVERSITEIT AMSTERDAM PHASE 2 - Milieueffectrapportage - Samenvatting

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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