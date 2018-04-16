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IE HIGHER EDUCATION & DIGITALISATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 30,000,000
Education : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
8/06/2021 : € 15,000,000
26/04/2022 : € 15,000,000
Other links
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IE HIGHER EDUCATION & DIGITALISATION
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2
Related press
Spain: EIB supports IE University with a financing plan of up to €30 million to boost educational digitalisation, infrastructure and sustainability
Related story
How to keep students from checking out
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2

Summary sheet

Release date
14 June 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/06/2021
20170560
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
IE HIGHER EDUCATION & DIGITALISATION
INSTITUTO DE EMPRESA SL
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
EUR 68 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the Promoter's investments in software and digitalisation development, the fit-out and equipping of a new university campus, the modernisation and rehabilitation of existing facilities that will be used for teaching, research, offices and student accommodation in Spain.

The project aims at improving the learning experience of students through digitalisation and newly equipped buildings and increasing the available space for student accommodation. The upgraded facilities will promote learning, which would then translate into better labour market outcomes for the benefit of graduate and postgraduate students and in positive externalities associated with a well-educated labour force.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Council Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU on Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA) does not specifically cover educational activities, leaving it at the discretion of the responsible national authorities to request an EIA on the basis of the location and scale of the works concerned. However, universities - such as the institutes of technology - are likely to fall under Annex II of EIA Directive 2014/52/EU with respect to urban development. Social and environmental aspects as well as any issues related to historical and cultural heritage will be verified during the appraisal. The project will include new buildings, which will comply with the 2010/31/EU Directive on energy efficiency of buildings.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU, then the Bank would require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IE HIGHER EDUCATION & DIGITALISATION
16/04/2018 - MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2
Related projects
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB supports IE University with a financing plan of up to €30 million to boost educational digitalisation, infrastructure and sustainability

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IE HIGHER EDUCATION & DIGITALISATION
Publication Date
23 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134683173
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170560
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2
Publication Date
16 Apr 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
82865488
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170871
Last update
16 Apr 2018
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Countries
Spain, Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IE HIGHER EDUCATION & DIGITALISATION
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2
Other links
Summary sheet
IE HIGHER EDUCATION & DIGITALISATION
Data sheet
IE HIGHER EDUCATION & DIGITALISATION
Related press
Spain: EIB supports IE University with a financing plan of up to €30 million to boost educational digitalisation, infrastructure and sustainability
Related story
How to keep students from checking out
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB supports IE University with a financing plan of up to €30 million to boost educational digitalisation, infrastructure and sustainability
Related story
How to keep students from checking out
Other links
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IE HIGHER EDUCATION & DIGITALISATION
Related EFSI register
16/04/2018 - MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 2

Photogallery

IE Higher Education & Digitalisation
IE Higher Education & Digitalisation
©IE University

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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