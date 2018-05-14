ATEA DC EXPANSION

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Summary sheet
The investment programme concerns the new construction of data centres, the expansion of existing ones located in Sweden, Denmark and in the Baltic region, as well as the modernisation of the company's IT platforms and the automation of a new logistics centre. These investments will increase the capacity and efficiency of the company in order to provide new cloud solutions and better customer infrastructure services. The implementation is planned during the 2018-2021 period.
The increased capacity of the data centres will help the business to grow and offer cloud-based solutions to mainly public clients.
The major part of the investments will concern Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) activities likely within existing facilities. A further part refers to the extension of an existing data centre. Therefore, it is unlikely that the project will fall under Annex I and II of EU Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. Nevertheless, the environmental details including environmental objectives of the RDI programme and in particular the data centre extension will be assessed during the appraisal.
The promoter has been assessed by EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement. The Bank's services will verify details during the project's due diligence.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
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