Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

ATEA DC EXPANSION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 49,658,662.05
Countries
Sector(s)
Latvia : € 3,972,692.96
Lithuania : € 7,945,385.93
Denmark : € 17,380,531.72
Sweden : € 19,366,878.2
Services : € 49,658,662.05
Signature date(s)
14/05/2018 : € 993,173.24
14/05/2018 : € 3,972,692.96
14/05/2018 : € 7,945,385.93
14/05/2018 : € 17,380,531.72
14/05/2018 : € 19,366,878.2
Other links
Related public register
22/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATEA DC EXPANSION
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ATEA DC EXPANSION
Related press
European support for Nordic IT infrastructure and services provider Atea

Summary sheet

Release date
11 June 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/05/2018
20170547
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ATEA DC EXPANSION
ATEA ASA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
NOK 475 million (EUR 49 million)
NOK 968 million (EUR 100 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The investment programme concerns the new construction of data centres, the expansion of existing ones located in Sweden, Denmark and in the Baltic region, as well as the modernisation of the company's IT platforms and the automation of a new logistics centre. These investments will increase the capacity and efficiency of the company in order to provide new cloud solutions and better customer infrastructure services. The implementation is planned during the 2018-2021 period.

The increased capacity of the data centres will help the business to grow and offer cloud-based solutions to mainly public clients.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The major part of the investments will concern Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) activities likely within existing facilities. A further part refers to the extension of an existing data centre. Therefore, it is unlikely that the project will fall under Annex I and II of EU Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. Nevertheless, the environmental details including environmental objectives of the RDI programme and in particular the data centre extension will be assessed during the appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement. The Bank's services will verify details during the project's due diligence.

Related documents
22/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATEA DC EXPANSION
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ATEA DC EXPANSION
Other links
Related press
European support for Nordic IT infrastructure and services provider Atea

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATEA DC EXPANSION
Publication Date
22 May 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
80081775
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170547
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Lithuania
Latvia
Sweden
Denmark
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ATEA DC EXPANSION
Publication Date
20 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
162479193
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170547
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Lithuania
Latvia
Sweden
Denmark
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATEA DC EXPANSION
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ATEA DC EXPANSION
Other links
Summary sheet
ATEA DC EXPANSION
Data sheet
ATEA DC EXPANSION
Related press
European support for Nordic IT infrastructure and services provider Atea

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
European support for Nordic IT infrastructure and services provider Atea
Other links
Related public register
22/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATEA DC EXPANSION
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ATEA DC EXPANSION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications