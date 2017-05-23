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HUS HEALTH CARE INVESTMENT PROGRAMME III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 300,000,000
Education : € 60,000,000
Health : € 240,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/04/2020 : € 20,000,000
23/10/2018 : € 40,000,000
21/04/2020 : € 80,000,000
23/10/2018 : € 160,000,000
Other links
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HUS HEALTH CARE INVESTMENT PROGRAMME III
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HUS HEALTH CARE INVESTMENT PROGRAMME III

Summary sheet

Release date
27 December 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/10/2018
20170523
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
HUS HEALTH CARE INVESTMENT PROGRAMME III
HELSINGIN JA UUDENMAAN SAIRAANHOITOPIIRI
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million
EUR 600 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investment programme 2018-2022 for the renovation, adaptation and extension of about 17 buildings of the Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa in the Uusimaa region, Southern Finland.

The purpose of the project is to improve and develop the hospital infrastructure in the Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa (HUS), Southern Finland. The project covers the construction investments for the period 2018-2022. The programme targets a number of investments in most of the hospitals of the HUS, some of which will be refurbished and others extended with additional space. The largest share of the investment will be used to extend the Helsinki University Central Hospital (HUCH) with a new facility - the Bridge Hospital - in order to consolidate most of the acute services in an integrated building around the previously rehabilitated Meilahti Tower Hospital.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify during appraisal the screening decision of the Competent Authority. It is expected that the project will bear wider benefits to the community as healthcare is an element of social cohesion and economic development.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/24/EU and/or 2014/25/EU and/or 2014/23/EU as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HUS HEALTH CARE INVESTMENT PROGRAMME III
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HUS HEALTH CARE INVESTMENT PROGRAMME III

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HUS HEALTH CARE INVESTMENT PROGRAMME III
Publication Date
6 Jun 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
78527635
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170523
Sector(s)
Education
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HUS HEALTH CARE INVESTMENT PROGRAMME III
Publication Date
21 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
179241413
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170523
Sector(s)
Education
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HUS HEALTH CARE INVESTMENT PROGRAMME III
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HUS HEALTH CARE INVESTMENT PROGRAMME III
Other links
Summary sheet
HUS HEALTH CARE INVESTMENT PROGRAMME III
Data sheet
HUS HEALTH CARE INVESTMENT PROGRAMME III

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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