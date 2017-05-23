HUS HEALTH CARE INVESTMENT PROGRAMME III

Summary sheet
Investment programme 2018-2022 for the renovation, adaptation and extension of about 17 buildings of the Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa in the Uusimaa region, Southern Finland.
The purpose of the project is to improve and develop the hospital infrastructure in the Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa (HUS), Southern Finland. The project covers the construction investments for the period 2018-2022. The programme targets a number of investments in most of the hospitals of the HUS, some of which will be refurbished and others extended with additional space. The largest share of the investment will be used to extend the Helsinki University Central Hospital (HUCH) with a new facility - the Bridge Hospital - in order to consolidate most of the acute services in an integrated building around the previously rehabilitated Meilahti Tower Hospital.
Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify during appraisal the screening decision of the Competent Authority. It is expected that the project will bear wider benefits to the community as healthcare is an element of social cohesion and economic development.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/24/EU and/or 2014/25/EU and/or 2014/23/EU as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
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