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ZABRZE URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 78,489,201.78
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 78,489,201.78
Transport : € 36,105,032.82
Urban development : € 42,384,168.96
Signature date(s)
12/12/2017 : € 36,105,032.82
12/12/2017 : € 42,384,168.96
Other links
Related public register
25/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ZABRZE URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Parent project
SILESIA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAMME

Summary sheet

Release date
18 October 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/12/2017
20170512
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ZABRZE URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
THE CITY OF ZABRZE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 330 million (EUR 78 million)
PLN 666 million (EUR 158 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will support eligible investment schemes in line with the development strategy of the City of Zabrze (Poland) in the 2017-2022 period. It will focus on urban development and modernisation of municipal infrastructure. The loan will be signed under the Programme Loan SILESIA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAMME (2017-0117).

The proposed municipal framework loan will support eligible schemes coherent with the Development Strategy (2008-2020) and included in the Multi-annual Investment Plan (2017-2028) of the City of Zabrze. It will contribute to modernisation of public infrastructure and services, and sustainable urban development, particularly through investments in the sectors of urban roads and public transport, water, social, education, culture, sports and other public infrastructure and services, including energy efficiency measures.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will generally allocate its funds only to eligible schemes which are environmentally sound. All schemes must comply with EU environmental legislation as well as comply with the principles and standards of the Bank's Environmental Policy Statement. With the appropriate conditions in place the project is acceptable for financing in environmental and social terms.

The promoter is subject to the public procurement regime. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU), as and where required.

Related documents
25/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ZABRZE URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Related projects
Parent project
SILESIA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAMME

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ZABRZE URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
25 Jan 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76693099
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170512
Sector(s)
Transport
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
25/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ZABRZE URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Summary sheet
ZABRZE URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Data sheet
ZABRZE URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Parent project
SILESIA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAMME

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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