ROLAND GARROS AIRPORT - REUNION

Summary sheet
Framework loan consisting of two main investments schemes that will cover the second and third phases of the Réunion Island Roland Garros Airport development plan 2011-2022, with the common objective of alleviating current congestion and accommodating future growth in traffic, increasing climate resilience and improving environmental and safety performance.
The project comprises the following components: - Extension and reconfiguration of the existing passenger terminal - Construction of four new runway end safety areas (RESAs) - Reinforcement of the protection dike of one the runway - New terminal and associated investments The project will increase the handling capacity of the airport up to approximately 3.5 million passengers per annum.
The investment schemes included in this framework loan would normally be classified under Annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, meaning that the Competent Authority makes the decision as to whether a formal Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is required or not. Alignment to this and to other National and EU environmental legislation, including EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings, and the status of any pre-existing development consents will be reviewed and assessed during appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2004/17/EC / 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU), as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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