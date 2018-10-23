SNAM LNG CNG STATIONS

The project components consist of short connections to the distribution networks and the respective fuelling stations. The stations are using proven technologies. They are expected to have limited environmental impact, which will typically be related to noise nuisance and disturbance during construction and, for a large part of them, to the industrial risks of works implemented on existing fuelling stations. The project components fall under Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by 2014/52/EU. The project is not expected to negatively affect the local environment and is thus not expected to require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). However, it is required the project is screened by the respective national authorities for environmental impact including the impact on sensitive areas, which include nature conservation sites. The main benefits of the project are expected on air quality and pollutant emissions with significant reductions of sulphur, particle matter and Nitrogen Oxide (NOx).

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company sitting outside regulated activity of its parent company and hence not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation Directive 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.