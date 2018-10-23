SNAM LNG CNG STATIONS

Summary sheet
The project concerns the development of a network of 110 natural gas refueling stations for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) in Italy.
The project will contribute to a wider European distribution network of CNG and LNG able to push the gradual transition towards a more sustainable refuelling system. The project is in line with EU Directive on Alternative Fuels 2014/94/EU, which has set out minimum requirements for the building-up of alternative fuels infrastructure, including refuelling points for natural gas (CNG and LNG). Half of the refuelling stations are expected to be located along the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) Corridor in Italy and part of the deployed network will be located within the cohesion priority regions of Italy.
The project components consist of short connections to the distribution networks and the respective fuelling stations. The stations are using proven technologies. They are expected to have limited environmental impact, which will typically be related to noise nuisance and disturbance during construction and, for a large part of them, to the industrial risks of works implemented on existing fuelling stations. The project components fall under Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by 2014/52/EU. The project is not expected to negatively affect the local environment and is thus not expected to require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). However, it is required the project is screened by the respective national authorities for environmental impact including the impact on sensitive areas, which include nature conservation sites. The main benefits of the project are expected on air quality and pollutant emissions with significant reductions of sulphur, particle matter and Nitrogen Oxide (NOx).
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company sitting outside regulated activity of its parent company and hence not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation Directive 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.