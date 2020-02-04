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PROJET CITEZEN BHNS - THIONVILLE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 100,000,000
Transport : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/06/2020 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
24/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROJET CITEZEN BHNS - THIONVILLE
Related EFSI register
29/05/2020 - PROJET CITEZEN BHNS - THIONVILLE

Summary sheet

Release date
4 February 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/06/2020
20170491
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PROJET CITEZEN BHNS - THIONVILLE
SYNDICAT MIXTE DES TRANSPORTS URBAINS THIONVILLE-FENSCH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 221 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance two structural bus rapid transit lines (BRT) in Thionville agglomeration: a 20 km line from Hayange to Basse-Ham and a 12 km line from Metzange to Yutz with a common section of 2.4 km in Thionville center. One depot and 3 park-and-ride facilities are included. The acquisition of 27 electric buses for the 2 BRT lines and 12 for the renewal of the bus fleet in accordance with the French Energy Transition Law (la loi relative à la transition énergétique pour la croissance verte, « LTECV ») as well as the associated charging infrastructure are also part of the project.

The two BRT lines supported by the project will act as feeders for Thionville train station and the main interchange hubs for cross-border workers travelling to Luxembourg. The lines will also serve districts designated as high-priority under urban policy by serving major facilities in urban centres such as schools, administrative and health facilities and industrial estates. The lines will cover the highest density districts and employments area in in the two Metropolitan Communities (communautés d'agglomération), namely Communauté d'Agglomération du Val de Fensch and Communauté d'Agglomération Portes de France Thionville.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive. Compliance EIA Directive and with other relevant Directives (i.e. Habitats and Birds) will be checked during appraisal. Overall, the project can be expected to contribute to an improvement of the urban environment thanks to the lower emission of noise and pollutants by electric buses compared to the current buses, and by contributing to the promotion of public transport, reducing reliance on individual car use.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the Project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
24/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROJET CITEZEN BHNS - THIONVILLE
29/05/2020 - PROJET CITEZEN BHNS - THIONVILLE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROJET CITEZEN BHNS - THIONVILLE
Publication Date
24 May 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95817596
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170491
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - PROJET CITEZEN BHNS - THIONVILLE
Publication Date
28 May 2020
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
130947338
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170491
Last update
29 May 2020
Sector(s)
Transport
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROJET CITEZEN BHNS - THIONVILLE
Related EFSI register
29/05/2020 - PROJET CITEZEN BHNS - THIONVILLE
Other links
Summary sheet
PROJET CITEZEN BHNS - THIONVILLE
Data sheet
PROJET CITEZEN BHNS - THIONVILLE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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