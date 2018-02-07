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KEM ONE INNOVATION AND RESOURCE INVESTMENTS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 50,000,000
Industry : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
31/10/2018 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/06/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KEM ONE INNOVATION AND RESOURCE INVESTMENTS
Related press
France: Investment plan: EIB provides EUR 50m to finance KEM ONE's R&D and investments
Parent project
MID-CAP PROGRAMME LOAN FRANCE 2

Summary sheet

Release date
7 February 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 31/10/2018
20170470
Project name
KEM ONE INNOVATION AND RESOURCE INVESTMENTS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 100 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the environmental investments of PVC producer KEM ONE during the period 2018-2021. It will support both the promoter's capex investments to optimise procurement, logistics and storage of key raw materials, and the company's move towards higher value-added products.

The project is expected to improve the company's competitiveness by securing access to key raw materials, and support research, development and innovation (RDI) activities to develop innovative product solutions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is conducted within existing industrial sites and in compliance with Best Available Technology (BAT). The capex component falls under annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU (EIA Directive). It is thus up to the relevant competent authorities to decide upon the requirement of an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). The EIA process, status and decisions will be verified in detail during appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the EU directives on procurement. Procedures followed will be verified during appraisal.

Related documents
11/06/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KEM ONE INNOVATION AND RESOURCE INVESTMENTS
Related projects
Parent project
MID-CAP PROGRAMME LOAN FRANCE 2
Other links
Related press
France: Investment plan: EIB provides EUR 50m to finance KEM ONE's R&D and investments

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KEM ONE INNOVATION AND RESOURCE INVESTMENTS
Publication Date
11 Jun 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82130252
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170470
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/06/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KEM ONE INNOVATION AND RESOURCE INVESTMENTS
Other links
Summary sheet
KEM ONE INNOVATION AND RESOURCE INVESTMENTS
Data sheet
KEM ONE INNOVATION AND RESOURCE INVESTMENTS
Related press
France: Investment plan: EIB provides EUR 50m to finance KEM ONE's R&D and investments
Parent project
MID-CAP PROGRAMME LOAN FRANCE 2

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: Investment plan: EIB provides EUR 50m to finance KEM ONE's R&D and investments
Other links
Related public register
11/06/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KEM ONE INNOVATION AND RESOURCE INVESTMENTS
Parent project
MID-CAP PROGRAMME LOAN FRANCE 2

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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