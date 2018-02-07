KEM ONE INNOVATION AND RESOURCE INVESTMENTS

Summary sheet
The project concerns the environmental investments of PVC producer KEM ONE during the period 2018-2021. It will support both the promoter's capex investments to optimise procurement, logistics and storage of key raw materials, and the company's move towards higher value-added products.
The project is expected to improve the company's competitiveness by securing access to key raw materials, and support research, development and innovation (RDI) activities to develop innovative product solutions.
The project is conducted within existing industrial sites and in compliance with Best Available Technology (BAT). The capex component falls under annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU (EIA Directive). It is thus up to the relevant competent authorities to decide upon the requirement of an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). The EIA process, status and decisions will be verified in detail during appraisal.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the EU directives on procurement. Procedures followed will be verified during appraisal.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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