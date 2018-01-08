GRENOBLE ALPES METROPOLE CLIMATE ACTION

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
- Transport - Transportation and storage
The project supports different investment programmes of the Metropolitan Grenoble-Alpes to finance climate action related projects, mainly in the water and wastewater, mobility and energy sectors.
The projects are expected to have significant climate change mitigation and adaptation contributions.
The various investments will bring positive environmental impacts and substantial climate change mitigation and adaptation actions. The projects include flood protection measures, drainage, water supply and wastewater collections network rehabilitation, renewal of public buses, vehicle fleets and tramways, expansion of cycling lanes and construction of a biomass fired boiler for district heating. The EIB will assess arrangements for the scrapping of old rolling stock or dismissed buses. Compliance with the EU Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC), Drinking Water Directive (98/83/EC), Directive 2007/60/EC on the assessment and management of flood risks, Energy Efficiency Directive (2012/27/EU), Industrial Emissions Directive (2010/75/EU), public passenger transport services by rail and by road directive ((EC) No 1370/2007) and EU and national environmental legislation will be verified during appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU and 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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