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GRENOBLE ALPES METROPOLE CLIMATE ACTION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 100,000,000
Transport : € 8,000,000
Energy : € 38,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 54,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/05/2019 : € 4,000,000
29/06/2018 : € 4,000,000
20/05/2019 : € 19,000,000
29/06/2018 : € 19,000,000
29/06/2018 : € 27,000,000
20/05/2019 : € 27,000,000
Other links
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRENOBLE ALPES METROPOLE CLIMATE ACTION
Related public register
26/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GRENOBLE ALPES METROPOLE CLIMATE ACTION - Enquête Publique - Annexes
Related public register
26/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GRENOBLE ALPES METROPOLE CLIMATE ACTION - Enquête Publique
Related public register
26/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GRENOBLE ALPES METROPOLE CLIMATE ACTION- Conclusions de l'enquête Publique
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GRENOBLE ALPES METROPOLE CLIMATE ACTION - Résumé non Technique
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GRENOBLE ALPES METROPOLE CLIMATE ACTION - Etude d'Impact
Related public register
29/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRENOBLE ALPES METROPOLE CLIMATE ACTION
Related press
France: Grenoble Metropolitan Area receives EUR 100m in EIB support for environmental transition projects

Summary sheet

Release date
8 January 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/06/2018
20170466
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GRENOBLE ALPES METROPOLE CLIMATE ACTION
GRENOBLE-ALPES METROPOLE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 237 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
  • Transport - Transportation and storage
Description
Objectives

The project supports different investment programmes of the Metropolitan Grenoble-Alpes to finance climate action related projects, mainly in the water and wastewater, mobility and energy sectors.

The projects are expected to have significant climate change mitigation and adaptation contributions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The various investments will bring positive environmental impacts and substantial climate change mitigation and adaptation actions. The projects include flood protection measures, drainage, water supply and wastewater collections network rehabilitation, renewal of public buses, vehicle fleets and tramways, expansion of cycling lanes and construction of a biomass fired boiler for district heating. The EIB will assess arrangements for the scrapping of old rolling stock or dismissed buses. Compliance with the EU Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC), Drinking Water Directive (98/83/EC), Directive 2007/60/EC on the assessment and management of flood risks, Energy Efficiency Directive (2012/27/EU), Industrial Emissions Directive (2010/75/EU), public passenger transport services by rail and by road directive ((EC) No 1370/2007) and EU and national environmental legislation will be verified during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU and 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Related documents
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRENOBLE ALPES METROPOLE CLIMATE ACTION
26/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GRENOBLE ALPES METROPOLE CLIMATE ACTION - Enquête Publique - Annexes
26/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GRENOBLE ALPES METROPOLE CLIMATE ACTION - Enquête Publique
26/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GRENOBLE ALPES METROPOLE CLIMATE ACTION- Conclusions de l'enquête Publique
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GRENOBLE ALPES METROPOLE CLIMATE ACTION - Résumé non Technique
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GRENOBLE ALPES METROPOLE CLIMATE ACTION - Etude d'Impact
29/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRENOBLE ALPES METROPOLE CLIMATE ACTION
Other links
Related press
France: Grenoble Metropolitan Area receives EUR 100m in EIB support for environmental transition projects

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRENOBLE ALPES METROPOLE CLIMATE ACTION
Publication Date
6 Jun 2018
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
81557086
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170466
Sector(s)
Energy
Water, sewerage
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GRENOBLE ALPES METROPOLE CLIMATE ACTION - Enquête Publique - Annexes
Publication Date
26 Feb 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87290434
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170466
Sector(s)
Energy
Water, sewerage
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GRENOBLE ALPES METROPOLE CLIMATE ACTION - Enquête Publique
Publication Date
26 Feb 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87294140
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170466
Sector(s)
Energy
Water, sewerage
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GRENOBLE ALPES METROPOLE CLIMATE ACTION- Conclusions de l'enquête Publique
Publication Date
26 Feb 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87287627
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170466
Sector(s)
Energy
Water, sewerage
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GRENOBLE ALPES METROPOLE CLIMATE ACTION - Résumé non Technique
Publication Date
21 Dec 2022
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
155100375
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170466
Sector(s)
Energy
Water, sewerage
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GRENOBLE ALPES METROPOLE CLIMATE ACTION - Etude d'Impact
Publication Date
22 Dec 2022
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
165501522
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170466
Sector(s)
Energy
Water, sewerage
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRENOBLE ALPES METROPOLE CLIMATE ACTION
Publication Date
29 Dec 2022
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
159484281
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170466
Sector(s)
Energy
Water, sewerage
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRENOBLE ALPES METROPOLE CLIMATE ACTION
Related public register
26/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GRENOBLE ALPES METROPOLE CLIMATE ACTION - Enquête Publique - Annexes
Related public register
26/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GRENOBLE ALPES METROPOLE CLIMATE ACTION - Enquête Publique
Related public register
26/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GRENOBLE ALPES METROPOLE CLIMATE ACTION- Conclusions de l'enquête Publique
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GRENOBLE ALPES METROPOLE CLIMATE ACTION - Résumé non Technique
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GRENOBLE ALPES METROPOLE CLIMATE ACTION - Etude d'Impact
Related public register
29/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRENOBLE ALPES METROPOLE CLIMATE ACTION
Other links
Summary sheet
GRENOBLE ALPES METROPOLE CLIMATE ACTION
Data sheet
GRENOBLE ALPES METROPOLE CLIMATE ACTION
Related press
France: Grenoble Metropolitan Area receives EUR 100m in EIB support for environmental transition projects

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: Grenoble Metropolitan Area receives EUR 100m in EIB support for environmental transition projects
Other links
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRENOBLE ALPES METROPOLE CLIMATE ACTION
Related public register
26/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GRENOBLE ALPES METROPOLE CLIMATE ACTION - Enquête Publique - Annexes
Related public register
26/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GRENOBLE ALPES METROPOLE CLIMATE ACTION - Enquête Publique
Related public register
26/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GRENOBLE ALPES METROPOLE CLIMATE ACTION- Conclusions de l'enquête Publique
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GRENOBLE ALPES METROPOLE CLIMATE ACTION - Résumé non Technique
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GRENOBLE ALPES METROPOLE CLIMATE ACTION - Etude d'Impact
Related public register
29/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRENOBLE ALPES METROPOLE CLIMATE ACTION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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