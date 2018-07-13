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WHITE GOODS FACTORY ROMANIA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 68,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Romania : € 68,000,000
Industry : € 68,000,000
Signature date(s)
13/07/2018 : € 68,000,000
Other links
Related public register
13/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WHITE GOODS FACTORY ROMANIA
Related public register
14/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WHITE GOODS FACTORY ROMANIA - Raport Privind Impactual Asupra Mediului
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WHITE GOODS FACTORY ROMANIA
Related press
Romania: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB supports construction of Arctic white goods factory

Summary sheet

Release date
13 July 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/07/2018
20170452
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WHITE GOODS FACTORY ROMANIA
ARCTIC SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 68 million
EUR 138 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction and ramp-up in two stages of a large-scale green-field washing machine production plant featuring advanced manufacturing technologies. At completion in 2019, the factory is expected to produce some 2.2 million units/year, allowing the promoter to fill the gap between the currently installed capacity and future expected demand. The final products are meant for the European market and would substitute products sold under the same brand but currently produced in the Turkish factories of the same Group.

The proposed project aims at strengthening the local value-added of a Romanian white goods company mainly serving the European market. In view of the less developed status of the Romanian region of South-Muntenia, the investment aims at supporting the structural development of the local private sector in terms of industrial know-how and competitiveness, leading to increased prosperity and reduced economic and social disparities within the region.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investment concerns the construction of industrial buildings and infrastructures, as well as machinery and equipment necessary for production. As such, the project falls under Annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU being an "industrial estate development". The local competent authority has requested an EIA and Appropriate Assessment (AA), which have been carried out by the promoter including a public consultation. The Bank will review in detail the relevant environmental and social aspects during the appraisal processes.

The promoter is a private company, not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority; thus the project is not covered by the EU directives on procurement.

Related documents
13/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WHITE GOODS FACTORY ROMANIA
14/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WHITE GOODS FACTORY ROMANIA - Raport Privind Impactual Asupra Mediului
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WHITE GOODS FACTORY ROMANIA
Other links
Related press
Romania: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB supports construction of Arctic white goods factory

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WHITE GOODS FACTORY ROMANIA
Publication Date
13 Mar 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76353596
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170452
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WHITE GOODS FACTORY ROMANIA - Raport Privind Impactual Asupra Mediului
Publication Date
14 Mar 2019
Document language
Romanian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
91799576
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170452
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WHITE GOODS FACTORY ROMANIA
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
194065635
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170452
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WHITE GOODS FACTORY ROMANIA
Related public register
14/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WHITE GOODS FACTORY ROMANIA - Raport Privind Impactual Asupra Mediului
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WHITE GOODS FACTORY ROMANIA
Other links
Summary sheet
WHITE GOODS FACTORY ROMANIA
Data sheet
WHITE GOODS FACTORY ROMANIA
Related press
Romania: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB supports construction of Arctic white goods factory

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Romania: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB supports construction of Arctic white goods factory
Other links
Related public register
13/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WHITE GOODS FACTORY ROMANIA
Related public register
14/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WHITE GOODS FACTORY ROMANIA - Raport Privind Impactual Asupra Mediului
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WHITE GOODS FACTORY ROMANIA

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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