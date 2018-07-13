WHITE GOODS FACTORY ROMANIA

Summary sheet
The project concerns the construction and ramp-up in two stages of a large-scale green-field washing machine production plant featuring advanced manufacturing technologies. At completion in 2019, the factory is expected to produce some 2.2 million units/year, allowing the promoter to fill the gap between the currently installed capacity and future expected demand. The final products are meant for the European market and would substitute products sold under the same brand but currently produced in the Turkish factories of the same Group.
The proposed project aims at strengthening the local value-added of a Romanian white goods company mainly serving the European market. In view of the less developed status of the Romanian region of South-Muntenia, the investment aims at supporting the structural development of the local private sector in terms of industrial know-how and competitiveness, leading to increased prosperity and reduced economic and social disparities within the region.
The investment concerns the construction of industrial buildings and infrastructures, as well as machinery and equipment necessary for production. As such, the project falls under Annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU being an "industrial estate development". The local competent authority has requested an EIA and Appropriate Assessment (AA), which have been carried out by the promoter including a public consultation. The Bank will review in detail the relevant environmental and social aspects during the appraisal processes.
The promoter is a private company, not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority; thus the project is not covered by the EU directives on procurement.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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