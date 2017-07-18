A2A WASTE TREATMENT INITIATIVES

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Solid waste - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Investments for the treatment and recycling of urban organic waste and plastics and for the upgrade of flue gas treatment and energy recovery on an existing waste incinerator
The new treatment plants will increase treatment capacity and energy and materials recovery from waste, and decrease environmental and climate change impact from disposal. The investments are expected to contribute to meeting the Lombardy region's targets for diversion of waste from landfills and enable recovery of both recyclable materials and energy from residual waste. The flue gas condensation investment will increase the energy recovery and efficiency at the Brescia incineration plant.
Overall, the investments are expected to have a positive net environment and social impact, considering their contribution to increasing materials and energy recovery from waste, and to decreasing the environmental and climate change impact from current facilities and operations. The investments will contribute to compliance with the Waste Framework Directive 2008/98/EC and the Landfill Directive 1999/31/EC.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/23/EU or 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
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They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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