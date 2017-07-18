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A2A WASTE TREATMENT INITIATIVES

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 100,000,000
Solid waste : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
1/12/2017 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
29/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - A2A WASTE TREATMENT INITIATIVES
Related public register
07/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - A2A WASTE TREATMENT INITIATIVES

Summary sheet

Release date
18 July 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 01/12/2017
20170440
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
A2A WASTE TREATMENT INITIATIVES
A2A
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 203 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Solid waste - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

Investments for the treatment and recycling of urban organic waste and plastics and for the upgrade of flue gas treatment and energy recovery on an existing waste incinerator

The new treatment plants will increase treatment capacity and energy and materials recovery from waste, and decrease environmental and climate change impact from disposal. The investments are expected to contribute to meeting the Lombardy region's targets for diversion of waste from landfills and enable recovery of both recyclable materials and energy from residual waste. The flue gas condensation investment will increase the energy recovery and efficiency at the Brescia incineration plant.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Overall, the investments are expected to have a positive net environment and social impact, considering their contribution to increasing materials and energy recovery from waste, and to decreasing the environmental and climate change impact from current facilities and operations. The investments will contribute to compliance with the Waste Framework Directive 2008/98/EC and the Landfill Directive 1999/31/EC.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/23/EU or 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
29/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - A2A WASTE TREATMENT INITIATIVES
07/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - A2A WASTE TREATMENT INITIATIVES

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - A2A WASTE TREATMENT INITIATIVES
Publication Date
29 Nov 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76544178
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170440
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - A2A WASTE TREATMENT INITIATIVES
Publication Date
7 Jun 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
246398734
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170440
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
29/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - A2A WASTE TREATMENT INITIATIVES
Related public register
07/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - A2A WASTE TREATMENT INITIATIVES
Other links
Summary sheet
A2A WASTE TREATMENT INITIATIVES
Data sheet
A2A WASTE TREATMENT INITIATIVES

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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