A2A ELECTRICITY NETWORKS AND AUTOMATION

Summary sheet
The project will finance A2A Group's investments to extend and renovate its electricity networks during the period 2020-2023. The promoter is active in the production, distribution and sale of heating in Milan, Brescia, Bergamo and in other outer city suburbs of Brescia and Milan.
The programme is expected to allow A2A to connect new users to improve the quality of electricity supply and to cater for demand growth. According to the promoter, demand is expected to increase in the coming years due to the development of electro-mobility, the increasing use of air-conditioning in the summer months and the switching of home cooking systems from gas to electricity.
Some of the project schemes may fall under Annex II of Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, thus requiring a review by the competent authorities at the planning/consent stage with due regard to the necessity for environmental and biodiversity assessments. The environmental and social due diligence will follow the programme lending approach according to the EIB's procedures and standards, i.e. the due diligence focussed on the Promoter's capacity and capability to implement the programme in line with EIB environmental and social standards and requirements.
The promoter is required to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project schemes have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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