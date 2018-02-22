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AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL UPGRADE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 55,300,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Montenegro : € 1,106,000
Serbia : € 54,194,000
Transport : € 55,300,000
Signature date(s)
2/06/2021 : € 206,000
25/04/2018 : € 900,000
2/06/2021 : € 10,094,000
25/04/2018 : € 44,100,000
Other links
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL UPGRADE
Related press
EIB steps up support for Western Balkans in EU accession process
Related press
Team Europe: EIB invests in safer air traffic on key air corridors over the Western Balkans

Summary sheet

Release date
22 February 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/04/2018
20170436
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL UPGRADE
KONTROLA LETENJA SRBIJE I CRNE GORE SMATSA DOO BEOGRAD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 55 million
EUR 82 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the implementation of a number of investments across the core range of Air Traffic Control (ATC) services provided by SMATSA, the Serbia and Montenegro Air Navigation Service Provider (ANSP), in order to improve the reliability and interoperability of the system, increasing its capacity and improving flight and cost efficiency for airspace users, while maintaining or exceeding required safety levels. The project will be implemented at various existing SMATSA sites throughout Serbia and Montenegro.

The project will contribute to modernise the air navigation systems in Serbia and Montenegro in accordance with the Single European Sky (SES) regulations, a central element of European air transport policy. SES infrastructure is included in the priority Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T), making the project eligible for Bank financing as a priority project in neighbouring countries (extended TEN-T). The development of air traffic management (ATM) infrastructure is included in the priority entitled "Development of social and economic infrastructure, including transport, energy, environmental infrastructure, information and communication technology" of the External Lending Mandate (ELM). The project will increase SMATSA's compliance with the SES interoperability requirements, contributing to the regional integration among Pre-accession countries and the Union, in line with the general objectives of the ELM. The project is also consistent with the principles of the Government of Serbia's transport strategy, the Transport Community Treaty from 2017 and the Stabilisation and Association Agreement from 2013. The project is therefore eligible for the Bank's financing under Article 309(c) and under the EIB's External Lending Mandate.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The position in respect of national legislation will be confirmed at the appraisal, together with the status and details of possible environmental and social assessments and permitting procedures, public consultations and hence compliance of the project with the EIB environmental and social standards.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Related documents
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL UPGRADE
Other links
Related press
EIB steps up support for Western Balkans in EU accession process
Related press
Team Europe: EIB invests in safer air traffic on key air corridors over the Western Balkans

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL UPGRADE
Publication Date
6 Jun 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82147525
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170436
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Serbia
Montenegro
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL UPGRADE
Other links
Summary sheet
AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL UPGRADE
Data sheet
AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL UPGRADE
Related press
EIB steps up support for Western Balkans in EU accession process
Related press
Team Europe: EIB invests in safer air traffic on key air corridors over the Western Balkans

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB steps up support for Western Balkans in EU accession process
Related press
Team Europe: EIB invests in safer air traffic on key air corridors over the Western Balkans
Other links
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL UPGRADE

Photogallery

EIB steps up support for Western Balkans in EU accession process
EIB visit to Serbia
Photographer: Dirk Heilmann
©EIB

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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