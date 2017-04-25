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MAZOWIECKIE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 71,145,682.65
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 71,145,682.65
Urban development : € 8,537,481.92
Transport : € 27,746,816.23
Health : € 34,861,384.5
Signature date(s)
15/12/2017 : € 8,537,481.92
15/12/2017 : € 27,746,816.23
15/12/2017 : € 34,861,384.5
Other links
Related public register
30/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MAZOWIECKIE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MAZOWIECKIE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Parent project
POLAND REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAMME

Summary sheet

Release date
12 October 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/12/2017
20170425
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MAZOWIECKIE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE
WOJEWODZTWO MAZOWIECKIE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 300 million (EUR 71 million)
PLN 600 million (EUR 142 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed framework loan will part-finance the priority schemes implemented in the 2014-2020 programming period in the Mazowieckie region in Poland. The programme will primarily include schemes in the following sectors: road safety, culture heritage and health. The loan will be signed under the Programme Loan 2017-0081 POLAND REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAMME.

The operation will support road safety improvements, sustainable mobility, culture, health and public buildings, included in the investment programme of the Mazowieckie region. The programme will contribute to the implementation of the regional development strategy "Innovative Mazovia 2030" and will thus help to achieve the objectives of improving public space and transport system in the region, preserving the cultural heritage and creating a coherent healthcare system for the society. Some of the schemes are likely to be co-financed by the ESIF funds.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will generally allocate its funds only to eligible schemes which are economically, technically and financially justified and environmentally sound. All schemes must comply with EU environmental, procurement and state aid legislation as well as with the principles of the Bank's Environmental and Social Standards. With the appropriate conditions in place the project is acceptable for financing in environmental and social terms.

The promoter is subject to the public procurement regime. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Related documents
30/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MAZOWIECKIE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MAZOWIECKIE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Related projects
Parent project
POLAND REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAMME

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MAZOWIECKIE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
30 Jan 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
78349442
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170425
Sector(s)
Health
Urban development
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MAZOWIECKIE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
31 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
179708470
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170425
Sector(s)
Health
Urban development
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
30/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MAZOWIECKIE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MAZOWIECKIE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Summary sheet
MAZOWIECKIE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Data sheet
MAZOWIECKIE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Parent project
POLAND REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAMME

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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