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BHOPAL METRO RAIL PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 400,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
India : € 400,000,000
Transport : € 400,000,000
Signature date(s)
8/12/2022 : € 150,000,000
20/12/2019 : € 250,000,000
Other links
Related public register
17/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BHOPAL METRO RAIL PROJECT
Related public register
17/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BHOPAL METRO RAIL PROJECT - Resettlement Policy Framework
Related public register
01/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BHOPAL METRO RAIL PROJECT - Environmental Impact Assessment and Environmental Management Plan
Related public register
08/04/2024 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - BHOPAL METRO RAIL PROJECT - SOCIAL IMPACT ASSESSMENT (SIA) AND RESETTLEMENTACTION PLAN (RAP) FOR BHOPAL METRO RAILPROJECT

Summary sheet

Release date
3 October 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2019
20170403
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BHOPAL METRO RAIL PROJECT
MADHYA PRADESH METRO RAIL CO LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 400 million
EUR 815 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction of two lines of metro totaling 31 km with 30 stations and purchase of a related fleet of metro cars in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, central India.

The project is in line with the EU Country Strategy Paper for India which highlights the infrastructure gap and need to address rising greenhouse gas emissions. It will contribute to make Bhopal safer and more business-friendly through low carbon and climate resilient urban infrastructure and improved access. The project will also improve the business environment for private sector development and facilitate access to amenities and jobs. The aim is to contribute to the two main objectives of EIB External Mandate: (i) climate change mitigation, by promoting modal shift from road to rail while reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and (ii) social and economic infrastructure development, by contributing to urban development.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

In India, metro projects do not fall within the scope of the relevant Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) legislation unless the built up area is beyond a defined threshold, in which case the project is subject to screening by the State level Competent Authority. The status of screening, if any, is to be determined during appraisal. The project has in any case been subject to an environmental and social impact assessment. The further steps in assessing and managing environmental risks are to be reviewed during appraisal. The project requires the acquisition of about 32 ha of land and entails some permanent involuntary resettlement. Compliance with relevant EIB Social Standards is to be reviewed.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
17/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BHOPAL METRO RAIL PROJECT
17/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BHOPAL METRO RAIL PROJECT - Resettlement Policy Framework
01/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BHOPAL METRO RAIL PROJECT - Environmental Impact Assessment and Environmental Management Plan
08/04/2024 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - BHOPAL METRO RAIL PROJECT - SOCIAL IMPACT ASSESSMENT (SIA) AND RESETTLEMENTACTION PLAN (RAP) FOR BHOPAL METRO RAILPROJECT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BHOPAL METRO RAIL PROJECT
Publication Date
17 Dec 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95366716
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170403
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
India
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BHOPAL METRO RAIL PROJECT - Resettlement Policy Framework
Publication Date
17 Dec 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123581493
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170403
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
India
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BHOPAL METRO RAIL PROJECT - Environmental Impact Assessment and Environmental Management Plan
Publication Date
1 Sep 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123581285
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170403
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
India
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - BHOPAL METRO RAIL PROJECT - SOCIAL IMPACT ASSESSMENT (SIA) AND RESETTLEMENTACTION PLAN (RAP) FOR BHOPAL METRO RAILPROJECT
Publication Date
8 Apr 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
204260112
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20170403
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
India
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BHOPAL METRO RAIL PROJECT
Related public register
17/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BHOPAL METRO RAIL PROJECT - Resettlement Policy Framework
Related public register
01/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BHOPAL METRO RAIL PROJECT - Environmental Impact Assessment and Environmental Management Plan
Related public register
08/04/2024 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - BHOPAL METRO RAIL PROJECT - SOCIAL IMPACT ASSESSMENT (SIA) AND RESETTLEMENTACTION PLAN (RAP) FOR BHOPAL METRO RAILPROJECT
Other links
Summary sheet
BHOPAL METRO RAIL PROJECT
Data sheet
BHOPAL METRO RAIL PROJECT

Photogallery

Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Co Limited
Bhopal Metro Rail Phase 1
©Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Co Limited

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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