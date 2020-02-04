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INNOVATION CAMPUS FOR UKRAINE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ukraine : € 50,000,000
Services : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/06/2020 : € 22,000,000
30/06/2020 : € 28,000,000
Other links
Related public register
24/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INNOVATION CAMPUS FOR UKRAINE
Related press
Ukraine: InnovFin Emerging Innovators - EIB supports Ukrainian Innovation Campus Project in UNIT.City

Summary sheet

Release date
4 February 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/06/2020
20170399
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
INNOVATION CAMPUS FOR UKRAINE
LLC UNIT HOLDINGS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 108 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project is part of an urban development and comprises the design, renovation and construction of carefully selected sub-projects that are part of the innovation campus. The project includes the extension of a private non-profit IT training facility, multifunctional flexible floor space offering a variety of office accommodation, fablabs, communal and interaction spaces as well as seminar and meeting room spaces for events plus other supporting facilities and infrastructures. The variety of spaces and services aim to create and sustain an innovation eco-system that supports technology driven innovative companies and global market leaders to further strengthen and enhance the IT sector in Ukraine.

The proposed project will contribute to compensate for the lack of proper fostering environment for the Innovation sector. It should provide state-of-the-art facilities (adaptable office spaces and laboratories) as well as the adequate mix of enterprises: - on the business side, with incubators, start-ups, intermediary high-tech companies, and large companies, - on education, with a coding school, and - on financing, with several seed-capital investors as well as VC funds which are already supporting the enterprises on the site.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will see to it that the project will comply with the Bank's E&S standards, and the spirit of the EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
24/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INNOVATION CAMPUS FOR UKRAINE
Other links
Related press
Ukraine: InnovFin Emerging Innovators - EIB supports Ukrainian Innovation Campus Project in UNIT.City

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INNOVATION CAMPUS FOR UKRAINE
Publication Date
24 May 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
125802674
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170399
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INNOVATION CAMPUS FOR UKRAINE
Other links
Summary sheet
INNOVATION CAMPUS FOR UKRAINE
Data sheet
INNOVATION CAMPUS FOR UKRAINE
Related press
Ukraine: InnovFin Emerging Innovators - EIB supports Ukrainian Innovation Campus Project in UNIT.City

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Ukraine: InnovFin Emerging Innovators - EIB supports Ukrainian Innovation Campus Project in UNIT.City
Other links
Related public register
24/05/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INNOVATION CAMPUS FOR UKRAINE

Videos

Thumbnail: Backing Digital and IT talents in Ukraine
Backing Digital and IT talents in Ukraine
Learn more

Photogallery

InnovFin Science Programme: EIB supports Ukrainian Innovation Campus Project in UNIT.City
Innovation Campus for Ukraine
©EIB

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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