Innovation Campus for Ukraine

Summary sheet
The project is part of an urban development and comprises the design, renovation and construction of carefully selected sub-projects that are part of the innovation campus. The project includes the extension of a private non-profit IT training facility, multifunctional flexible floor space offering a variety of office accommodation, fablabs, communal and interaction spaces as well as seminar and meeting room spaces for events plus other supporting facilities and infrastructures. The variety of spaces and services aim to create and sustain an innovation eco-system that supports technology driven innovative companies and global market leaders to further strengthen and enhance the IT sector in Ukraine.
The proposed project will contribute to compensate for the lack of proper fostering environment for the Innovation sector. It should provide state-of-the-art facilities (adaptable office spaces and laboratories) as well as the adequate mix of enterprises: - on the business side, with incubators, start-ups, intermediary high-tech companies, and large companies, - on education, with a coding school, and - on financing, with several seed-capital investors as well as VC funds which are already supporting the enterprises on the site.
The Bank will see to it that the project will comply with the Bank's E&S standards, and the spirit of the EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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