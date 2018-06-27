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KRAKOW TRAMWAY III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 122,736,491.61
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 122,736,491.61
Transport : € 122,736,491.61
Signature date(s)
21/10/2020 : € 35,198,950.59
28/11/2018 : € 87,537,541.02
Other links
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KRAKOW TRAMWAY III
Related press
Poland: EIB loan for new tramways in Krakow will foster clean and green transport

Summary sheet

Release date
27 June 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/11/2018
20170390
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
KRAKOW TRAMWAY III
MIEJSKIE PRZEDSIEBIORSTWO KOMUNIKACYJNE SA W KRAKOWIE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 537 million (EUR 126 million)
PLN 1095 million (EUR 256 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project aims to improve public transport in the city of Krakow through investments in the tram vehicles. EIB financing cover the purchase of up to 90 new trams to replace the obsolete units and the upgrade of other 20 vehicles.

All assets procured on this loan will be used in the city of Krakow and owned by MPK, the public transport company which is fully owned by the city.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investments proposed under the project do not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by 2014/52/EU as manufacturing of rail rolling stock is not included in either list. The need of EIA and/or assessment according to the Habitats Directive for associated facilities (e.g. maintenance workshops or depots) and the arrangements for the scrapping of the replaced rolling stock will be analysed during the appraisal. The project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by helping the trams to maintain modal share in key sections of the passenger market that are most appropriately met by tram services.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required. The promoter has indicated that the contract for the procurement of some of the new trams (50 trams) has been signed. During the appraisal the Bank will review the procurement processes for compliance with relevant EU directives and Bank policies.

Related documents
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KRAKOW TRAMWAY III
Other links
Related press
Poland: EIB loan for new tramways in Krakow will foster clean and green transport

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KRAKOW TRAMWAY III
Publication Date
13 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84451641
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170390
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KRAKOW TRAMWAY III
Other links
Summary sheet
KRAKOW TRAMWAY III
Data sheet
KRAKOW TRAMWAY III
Related press
Poland: EIB loan for new tramways in Krakow will foster clean and green transport

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: EIB loan for new tramways in Krakow will foster clean and green transport
Other links
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KRAKOW TRAMWAY III

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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