KRAKOW TRAMWAY III

Summary sheet
The project aims to improve public transport in the city of Krakow through investments in the tram vehicles. EIB financing cover the purchase of up to 90 new trams to replace the obsolete units and the upgrade of other 20 vehicles.
All assets procured on this loan will be used in the city of Krakow and owned by MPK, the public transport company which is fully owned by the city.
The investments proposed under the project do not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by 2014/52/EU as manufacturing of rail rolling stock is not included in either list. The need of EIA and/or assessment according to the Habitats Directive for associated facilities (e.g. maintenance workshops or depots) and the arrangements for the scrapping of the replaced rolling stock will be analysed during the appraisal. The project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by helping the trams to maintain modal share in key sections of the passenger market that are most appropriately met by tram services.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required. The promoter has indicated that the contract for the procurement of some of the new trams (50 trams) has been signed. During the appraisal the Bank will review the procurement processes for compliance with relevant EU directives and Bank policies.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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