TRENTO INFRA RENEWABLE ENERGY & OTHER PRIOR II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Urban development - Construction
- Industry - Construction
Framework loan for public sector entities to finance the construction of public infrastructure, including green/climate-change investments, in the territory of the Autonomous Province of Trento.
The operation will support a multi-sector investment programme of the Province of Trento. The investment programme is plan-led and well-embedded in the context of the province's development strategy, addressing a balanced territorial development. The selected schemes focus on climate mitigation and adaptation. The schemes will include energy efficiency and adaptation to weather events across the province and improvement of the public services provision.
The schemes financed are small and, basically, located in consolidated urban areas. During appraisal and allocation, the Bank will check that the promoter complies with Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU should any scheme falls in Annex II of the above-mentioned Directive and that plans and programmes comply with to SEA Directive 2001/42/EC when relevant. The new and refurbished buildings are subject to the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (2010/31/EU) and its amendments included in the 2018/844/EU, when relevant.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directives 2014/23/EU or 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
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Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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