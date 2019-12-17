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TRENTO INFRA RENEWABLE ENERGY & OTHER PRIOR II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 335,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 335,000,000
Industry : € 10,050,000
Urban development : € 324,950,000
Signature date(s)
22/06/2021 : € 150,000
17/12/2019 : € 1,050,000
22/06/2021 : € 4,050,000
21/07/2020 : € 4,800,000
22/06/2021 : € 4,850,000
17/12/2019 : € 33,950,000
22/06/2021 : € 130,950,000
21/07/2020 : € 155,200,000
Other links
Related public register
28/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRENTO INFRA RENEWABLE ENERGY & OTHER PRIOR II

Summary sheet

Release date
11 February 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/12/2019
20170379
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TRENTO INFRA RENEWABLE ENERGY & OTHER PRIOR II
PROVINCIA AUTONOMA DI TRENTO
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 335 million
EUR 444 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Framework loan for public sector entities to finance the construction of public infrastructure, including green/climate-change investments, in the territory of the Autonomous Province of Trento.

The operation will support a multi-sector investment programme of the Province of Trento. The investment programme is plan-led and well-embedded in the context of the province's development strategy, addressing a balanced territorial development. The selected schemes focus on climate mitigation and adaptation. The schemes will include energy efficiency and adaptation to weather events across the province and improvement of the public services provision.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The schemes financed are small and, basically, located in consolidated urban areas. During appraisal and allocation, the Bank will check that the promoter complies with Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU should any scheme falls in Annex II of the above-mentioned Directive and that plans and programmes comply with to SEA Directive 2001/42/EC when relevant. The new and refurbished buildings are subject to the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (2010/31/EU) and its amendments included in the 2018/844/EU, when relevant.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directives 2014/23/EU or 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Comments

n/a

Related documents
28/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRENTO INFRA RENEWABLE ENERGY & OTHER PRIOR II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRENTO INFRA RENEWABLE ENERGY & OTHER PRIOR II
Publication Date
28 Aug 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123285449
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170379
Sector(s)
Urban development
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
28/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRENTO INFRA RENEWABLE ENERGY & OTHER PRIOR II
Other links
Summary sheet
TRENTO INFRA RENEWABLE ENERGY & OTHER PRIOR II
Data sheet
TRENTO INFRA RENEWABLE ENERGY & OTHER PRIOR II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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