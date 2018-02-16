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ILUNION SOCIAL COMPANY INVESTMENTS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 35,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 35,000,000
Services : € 35,000,000
Signature date(s)
13/07/2018 : € 35,000,000
Other links
Related public register
18/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ILUNION SOCIAL COMPANY INVESTMENTS
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ILUNION SOCIAL COMPANY INVESTMENTS
Related EFSI register
10/04/2019 - ILUNION SOCIAL COMPANY INVESTMENTS
Related press
Spain: First EIB loan to a social economy enterprise - ILUNION receives EUR 35 million under the Juncker Plan
Related press
Georgia: Team Europe -The EIB`s lends EUR 10 million to Credo Bank under its Georgia Outreach Initiative to support MSMEs

Summary sheet

Release date
16 February 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/07/2018
20170347
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ILUNION SOCIAL COMPANY INVESTMENTS
GRUPO ILUNION SL
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 35 million
EUR 76 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the financing of energy efficiency upgrades to industrial laundries operated by the borrower, hotel renovations and the construction of a new hotel in convergence regions, as well as research and development activities on the business intelligence services and accessibility equipment for people with disabilities.

The project will improve the access to facilities for people with disabilities. In addition, by improving the energy efficiency of the borrower's operations and by investing in the convergence regions of Spain, the project will contribute to the implementation of EU policy goals.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

All schemes considered under this project are operations in the tourism or the industrial laundry sectors. The proposed investments may fall under Annex I or II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), requiring a full EIA screening by the competent national authority on the basis of Annex III. If a specific investment is subject to an EIA, the promoter will be required to provide the Bank with a copy of the non-technical summary (NTS) of the EIA, or provide a website link to the location where the document is published in compliance with the EIB's Public Disclosure Policy. The promoter will confirm that the project incorporates all mitigating measures recommended as a result of the EIA. Where relevant, the promoter shall obtain written confirmation from the competent authority that the investment will not have any significant negative impacts on sites of nature conservation importance, including sites protected under the "Habitats" and "Birds" Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively) and the associated Natura 2000 network.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is, after all, subject to EU public procurement legislation, the Bank will ensure that the relevant EU procurement directives are followed by the promoter.

Related documents
18/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ILUNION SOCIAL COMPANY INVESTMENTS
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ILUNION SOCIAL COMPANY INVESTMENTS
10/04/2019 - ILUNION SOCIAL COMPANY INVESTMENTS
Other links
Related press
Spain: First EIB loan to a social economy enterprise - ILUNION receives EUR 35 million under the Juncker Plan
Related press
Georgia: Team Europe -The EIB`s lends EUR 10 million to Credo Bank under its Georgia Outreach Initiative to support MSMEs

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ILUNION SOCIAL COMPANY INVESTMENTS
Publication Date
18 Jul 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83372293
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170347
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ILUNION SOCIAL COMPANY INVESTMENTS
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
238277571
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170347
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - ILUNION SOCIAL COMPANY INVESTMENTS
Publication Date
10 Apr 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
84697102
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170347
Last update
10 Apr 2019
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ILUNION SOCIAL COMPANY INVESTMENTS
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ILUNION SOCIAL COMPANY INVESTMENTS
Related EFSI register
10/04/2019 - ILUNION SOCIAL COMPANY INVESTMENTS
Other links
Summary sheet
ILUNION SOCIAL COMPANY INVESTMENTS
Data sheet
ILUNION SOCIAL COMPANY INVESTMENTS
Related press
Spain: First EIB loan to a social economy enterprise - ILUNION receives EUR 35 million under the Juncker Plan
Related press
Georgia: Team Europe -The EIB`s lends EUR 10 million to Credo Bank under its Georgia Outreach Initiative to support MSMEs

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: First EIB loan to a social economy enterprise - ILUNION receives EUR 35 million under the Juncker Plan
Related press
Georgia: Team Europe -The EIB`s lends EUR 10 million to Credo Bank under its Georgia Outreach Initiative to support MSMEs
Other links
Related public register
18/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ILUNION SOCIAL COMPANY INVESTMENTS
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ILUNION SOCIAL COMPANY INVESTMENTS
Related EFSI register
10/04/2019 - ILUNION SOCIAL COMPANY INVESTMENTS

Photogallery

First EIB loan to a social economy enterprise in Spain: ILUNION receives EUR 35 million under the Juncker Plan
ILUNION Social Company Investments
Photographer: Mercedes Landete
©EIB

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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