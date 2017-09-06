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SCM GROUP WOODWORKING MACHINERY RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 50,000,000
Industry : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/12/2017 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
15/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SCM GROUP WOODWORKING MACHINERY RDI
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SCM GROUP WOODWORKING MACHINERY RDI

Summary sheet

Release date
6 September 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/12/2017
20170268
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WOODWORKING MACHINERY RDI
SCM Group S.p.A.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 103 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of SCM Group investments in research, development and innovation (RDI). The activities will be carried out in Italy over the period 2017 to 2020.

The project will contribute to increase the promoter's knowledge and know-how in the fields of: a) machinery and systems to process a wide variety of materials as wood, plastic, glass, stone, metal and composites b) mechanical and electric components c) improvement of the internal manufacturing processes

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in research and development expected to be carried out in existing facilities that will not change their already authorized scope and would therefore not require an EIA.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
15/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SCM GROUP WOODWORKING MACHINERY RDI
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SCM GROUP WOODWORKING MACHINERY RDI

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SCM GROUP WOODWORKING MACHINERY RDI
Publication Date
15 Jan 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
81241376
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170268
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SCM GROUP WOODWORKING MACHINERY RDI
Publication Date
24 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
151296540
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170268
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SCM GROUP WOODWORKING MACHINERY RDI
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SCM GROUP WOODWORKING MACHINERY RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
WOODWORKING MACHINERY RDI
Data sheet
SCM GROUP WOODWORKING MACHINERY RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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