EIB-EIF CO-INVESTMENT FACILITY

In accordance with the Bank's policy to ensure that the investments carried out by the co-investment facility comply with the EU acquis in the field of environment the Bank will require the commercial fund managers to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the environmental procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries in which the co-investment facility invests comply with relevant EU legislation and applicable national legislation, provided that it is in conformity with EU rules.

The final beneficiaries in which the co-investment facility will invest will most likely be private companies not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if after the appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the final beneficiaries are after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2014/24/EU or Directive 2004/18/EC where applicable), then the Bank or EIF would require the commercial fund managers to take all the requisite measures to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects carried out by final beneficiaries have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2014/24/EU or Directive 2004/18/EC where applicable, and Directive 92/13/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.