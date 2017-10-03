TAMPERE EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE

Summary sheet
The project consists of investments in education infrastructure in the City of Tampere during the period 2017-2021. It comprises both construction of new infrastructure and the renovation, refurbishment or extension of existing facilities.
The project will contribute to human capital formation and hence the knowledge economy in Finland. It is aimed at upgrading and modernising the pre-primary, primary and secondary schools estate. The purpose is to enhance the learning environments for pupils and students and the working conditions for teachers and reduce energy consumption.
Schools are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU on environmental impact assessment (EIA), though the project may be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required and the screening decision of the competent authority.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC, 2004/24/EU and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU), as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.