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TAMPERE EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 110,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 110,000,000
Education : € 110,000,000
Signature date(s)
25/04/2018 : € 110,000,000
Other links
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAMPERE EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TAMPERE EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE

Summary sheet

Release date
3 October 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/04/2018
20170257
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TAMPERE EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE
CITY OF TAMPERE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 110 million
EUR 254 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of investments in education infrastructure in the City of Tampere during the period 2017-2021. It comprises both construction of new infrastructure and the renovation, refurbishment or extension of existing facilities.

The project will contribute to human capital formation and hence the knowledge economy in Finland. It is aimed at upgrading and modernising the pre-primary, primary and secondary schools estate. The purpose is to enhance the learning environments for pupils and students and the working conditions for teachers and reduce energy consumption.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Schools are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU on environmental impact assessment (EIA), though the project may be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required and the screening decision of the competent authority.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC, 2004/24/EU and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU), as and where required.

Related documents
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAMPERE EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TAMPERE EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAMPERE EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
6 Jun 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76702547
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170257
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TAMPERE EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
226684128
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170257
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAMPERE EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TAMPERE EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Summary sheet
TAMPERE EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Data sheet
TAMPERE EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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