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BAOTOU ENERGY EFFICIENCY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
China : € 100,000,000
Energy : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
7/01/2019 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
20/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BAOTOU ENERGY EFFICIENCY - Environmental Impact Assessment
Related public register
22/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BAOTOU ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Related public register
16/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BAOTOU ENERGY EFFICIENCY (Chinese version)

Summary sheet

Release date
5 October 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/01/2019
20170225
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BAOTOU ENERGY EFFICIENCY
INNER MONGOLIA AUTONOMOUS REGION
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 350 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The proposed operation aims at improving energy efficiency and de-carbonisation under a regional coal-to-gas conversion programme through investing in gas pipelines and replacing coal-fired boilers by more efficient gas-fired boilers. The location is Baotou, Inner Mongolia.

The primary objectives of the project are to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases and other air pollutants, lower the high costs associated with the old coal-fired boilers and household stoves (e.g. coal, emissions and maintenance) and improve the efficiency of heating supply services.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will have a positive impact on the environment by (i) reducing the need for fossil fuels for heating due to efficiency increases and (ii) replacing coal by natural gas, thus directly and indirectly reducing pollution (mainly airborne pollution including CO2) in an urban environment. Chinese regulation requires an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) to be undertaken. The Bank will assess the environmental and social aspects of the project during appraisal, including EIA process and documentation, to ensure adherence to its standards.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
20/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BAOTOU ENERGY EFFICIENCY - Environmental Impact Assessment
22/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BAOTOU ENERGY EFFICIENCY
16/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BAOTOU ENERGY EFFICIENCY (Chinese version)

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BAOTOU ENERGY EFFICIENCY - Environmental Impact Assessment
Publication Date
20 Nov 2017
Document language
Chinese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79943032
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170225
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
China
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BAOTOU ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Publication Date
22 Jan 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79661812
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170225
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
China
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BAOTOU ENERGY EFFICIENCY (Chinese version)
Publication Date
16 Nov 2023
Document language
Chinese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
181596105
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170225
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
China
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
20/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BAOTOU ENERGY EFFICIENCY - Environmental Impact Assessment
Related public register
22/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BAOTOU ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Related public register
16/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BAOTOU ENERGY EFFICIENCY (Chinese version)
Other links
Summary sheet
BAOTOU ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Data sheet
BAOTOU ENERGY EFFICIENCY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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