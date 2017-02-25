BAOTOU ENERGY EFFICIENCY

Summary sheet
The proposed operation aims at improving energy efficiency and de-carbonisation under a regional coal-to-gas conversion programme through investing in gas pipelines and replacing coal-fired boilers by more efficient gas-fired boilers. The location is Baotou, Inner Mongolia.
The primary objectives of the project are to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases and other air pollutants, lower the high costs associated with the old coal-fired boilers and household stoves (e.g. coal, emissions and maintenance) and improve the efficiency of heating supply services.
The project will have a positive impact on the environment by (i) reducing the need for fossil fuels for heating due to efficiency increases and (ii) replacing coal by natural gas, thus directly and indirectly reducing pollution (mainly airborne pollution including CO2) in an urban environment. Chinese regulation requires an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) to be undertaken. The Bank will assess the environmental and social aspects of the project during appraisal, including EIA process and documentation, to ensure adherence to its standards.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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