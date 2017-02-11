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MAIN ROADS REHABILITATION PROGRAM

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 80,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Montenegro : € 80,000,000
Transport : € 80,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/07/2020 : € 40,000,000
28/11/2018 : € 40,000,000
Other links
Related public register
08/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MAIN ROADS REHABILITATION PROGRAM
Related public register
27/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MAIN ROADS REHABILITATION PROGRAM - Resettlement Policy Framework
Related press
Montenegro: EIB finances better roads
Related press
Montenegro: EIB supports the reconstruction of major roads with €40 million

Summary sheet

Release date
15 November 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/11/2018
20170211
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MAIN ROADS REHABILITATION PROGRAMME
MONTENEGRO
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 80 million
EUR 185 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project includes five road rehabilitation and improvement schemes up to approximately 180 km. It is part of the Montenegro reconstruction programme of the Traffic Directorate of the Ministry of Transport and Maritime Affairs for main roads at over 200 km over a period of three years. The project also includes the reconstruction and rehabilitation of several bridges and tunnels and the construction of climbing lanes and a boulevard. It aims at improving transport conditions, including level of service and safety.

The project is expected to promote regional and national economic growth, facilitate trade, support private sector development, and ultimately contribute to economic and social cohesion in the region. The project is in accordance and pursuing the objectives of the Pre-Accession support and support for EU External Policies in the Neighbourhood/Partnership Countries. The project is expected to improve connectivity and reinforce the integration between the Western Balkans region and the EU, and strengthen the country's competitiveness in line with the 2017 Transport Community Treaty. The operation shall become part of the Economic Resilience Initiative (ERI), following its endorsement by the European Council and the European Parliament.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The individual schemes of the project are investments of small and medium size for the reconstruction of existing roads. As overall alignments are to be maintained and there is limited construction of climbing lanes, the project is likely to have limited environmental and social impacts. In the situation where these schemes were located in the EU, they would likely fall under Annex II of EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended and therefore be subject to screening. Appropriate screening procedures, also in relation to natural habitats and protected species, as well as land acquisition and/or resettlement, will be put in place. An appropriate Resettlement Policy Framework will be developed to address potential physical or economic displacement of affected households.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
08/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MAIN ROADS REHABILITATION PROGRAM
27/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MAIN ROADS REHABILITATION PROGRAM - Resettlement Policy Framework
Other links
Related press
Montenegro: EIB finances better roads
Related press
Montenegro: EIB supports the reconstruction of major roads with €40 million

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MAIN ROADS REHABILITATION PROGRAM
Publication Date
8 Sep 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79531821
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170211
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Montenegro
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MAIN ROADS REHABILITATION PROGRAM - Resettlement Policy Framework
Publication Date
27 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88440506
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170211
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Montenegro
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MAIN ROADS REHABILITATION PROGRAM
Related public register
27/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MAIN ROADS REHABILITATION PROGRAM - Resettlement Policy Framework
Other links
Summary sheet
MAIN ROADS REHABILITATION PROGRAMME
Data sheet
MAIN ROADS REHABILITATION PROGRAM
Related press
Montenegro: EIB finances better roads
Related press
Montenegro: EIB supports the reconstruction of major roads with €40 million

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Montenegro: EIB finances better roads
Related press
Montenegro: EIB supports the reconstruction of major roads with €40 million
Other links
Related public register
08/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MAIN ROADS REHABILITATION PROGRAM
Related public register
27/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MAIN ROADS REHABILITATION PROGRAM - Resettlement Policy Framework

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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