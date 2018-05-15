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Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
The Lowlands Water Development Project (LWDP) is the second phase of the Lesotho Lowland Water Supply Scheme (LLWSS). It will include bulk water production infrastructure, distribution networks and actions on water efficiency, sanitation and capacity building. The first phase, the Metolong Dam and Water Supply Program (MDWSP), was already financed by the Bank.
The overall LLWSC aims at improving the climate resilience and security of potable water access in four priority geographical zones of the Lowlands of Lesotho.
A Resettlement Policy framework has been developed as well as an Environmental and Social Management Framework. Terms of reference for the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) and Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) are being prepared.
EIB will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB Guide to Procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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