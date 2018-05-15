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LLWDP II

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 116,100,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Lesotho : € 116,100,000
Water, sewerage : € 116,100,000
Signature date(s)
28/09/2021 : € 34,100,000
1/04/2019 : € 82,000,000
(*) Including a € 34,100,000 Investment Grants provided by the AFRICA INVESTMENT PLATFORM
Other links
Related public register
05/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LOWLANDS WATER DEVELOPMENT PROJECT - DRAFT version - This will be replaced with the final version once available
Related public register
20/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LOWLANDS WATER DEVELOPMENT PROJECT
Related press
Lesotho: European support gives lowlands improved access to water

Summary sheet

Release date
15 May 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 01/04/2019
20170197
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LLWDP II
KINGDOM OF LESOTHO
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 116 million
EUR 200 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The Lowlands Water Development Project (LWDP) is the second phase of the Lesotho Lowland Water Supply Scheme (LLWSS). It will include bulk water production infrastructure, distribution networks and actions on water efficiency, sanitation and capacity building. The first phase, the Metolong Dam and Water Supply Program (MDWSP), was already financed by the Bank.

The overall LLWSC aims at improving the climate resilience and security of potable water access in four priority geographical zones of the Lowlands of Lesotho.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

A Resettlement Policy framework has been developed as well as an Environmental and Social Management Framework. Terms of reference for the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) and Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) are being prepared.

EIB will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
05/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LOWLANDS WATER DEVELOPMENT PROJECT - DRAFT version - This will be replaced with the final version once available
20/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LOWLANDS WATER DEVELOPMENT PROJECT
Other links
Related press
Lesotho: European support gives lowlands improved access to water

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LOWLANDS WATER DEVELOPMENT PROJECT - DRAFT version - This will be replaced with the final version once available
Publication Date
5 Dec 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88098027
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170197
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Lesotho
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LOWLANDS WATER DEVELOPMENT PROJECT
Publication Date
20 Dec 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
85418885
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170197
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Lesotho
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LOWLANDS WATER DEVELOPMENT PROJECT - DRAFT version - This will be replaced with the final version once available
Related public register
20/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LOWLANDS WATER DEVELOPMENT PROJECT
Other links
Summary sheet
LLWDP II
Data sheet
LLWDP II
Related press
Lesotho: European support gives lowlands improved access to water

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Lesotho: European support gives lowlands improved access to water
Other links
Related public register
05/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LOWLANDS WATER DEVELOPMENT PROJECT - DRAFT version - This will be replaced with the final version once available
Related public register
20/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LOWLANDS WATER DEVELOPMENT PROJECT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications