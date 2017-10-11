3D PRINTING TECHNOLOGY

Summary sheet
The proposed investments include Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) activities – and to a minor extent R&D capital expenditures – on 3D printing software and related services carried out in the promoter's facilities in Belgium in the period 2017-2019.
The proposed investments are expected to support the promoter's strategy to maintain its leading market position and allow for the development of new products and solutions.
The RDI activities and industrial undertakings included in the proposed investment programme are not listed in any annexes of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. In particular, the RDI part of the project will be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised, that will not change their scope due to the project. The need for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is therefore unlikely. Nevertheless, the Bank's services will review during the project appraisal whether any of the investments requires an EIA, as well as any other environmental details of the proposed investments.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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