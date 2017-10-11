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3D PRINTING TECHNOLOGY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 35,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 35,000,000
Industry : € 35,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/12/2017 : € 35,000,000
Other links
Related public register
01/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - 3D PRINTING TECHNOLOGY
Related public register
31/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - 3D PRINTING TECHNOLOGY
Related press
Belgium: Investment Plan for Europe – EIB and Materialise to sign finance contract to support ongoing R&D programs
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN BENELUX

Summary sheet

Release date
11 October 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2017
20170193
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
3D PRINTING TECHNOLOGY
LISTED COMPANY
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 35 million
EUR 89 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed investments include Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) activities – and to a minor extent R&D capital expenditures – on 3D printing software and related services carried out in the promoter's facilities in Belgium in the period 2017-2019.

The proposed investments are expected to support the promoter's strategy to maintain its leading market position and allow for the development of new products and solutions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The RDI activities and industrial undertakings included in the proposed investment programme are not listed in any annexes of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. In particular, the RDI part of the project will be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised, that will not change their scope due to the project. The need for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is therefore unlikely. Nevertheless, the Bank's services will review during the project appraisal whether any of the investments requires an EIA, as well as any other environmental details of the proposed investments.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
01/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - 3D PRINTING TECHNOLOGY
31/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - 3D PRINTING TECHNOLOGY
Related projects
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN BENELUX
Other links
Related press
Belgium: Investment Plan for Europe – EIB and Materialise to sign finance contract to support ongoing R&D programs

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - 3D PRINTING TECHNOLOGY
Publication Date
1 Mar 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76486272
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170193
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - 3D PRINTING TECHNOLOGY
Publication Date
31 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135852992
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170193
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
01/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - 3D PRINTING TECHNOLOGY
Related public register
31/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - 3D PRINTING TECHNOLOGY
Other links
Summary sheet
3D PRINTING TECHNOLOGY
Data sheet
3D PRINTING TECHNOLOGY
Related press
Belgium: Investment Plan for Europe – EIB and Materialise to sign finance contract to support ongoing R&D programs
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN BENELUX

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Belgium: Investment Plan for Europe – EIB and Materialise to sign finance contract to support ongoing R&D programs
Other links
Related public register
01/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - 3D PRINTING TECHNOLOGY
Related public register
31/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - 3D PRINTING TECHNOLOGY
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN BENELUX

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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