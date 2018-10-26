GEORGIA TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY II

Summary sheet
The project consists of a framework loan to support the construction and upgrade of key road priorities enhancing the connectivity within Georgia and towards neighboring countries.
The proposed framework loan will support the Georgian Government in completing the implementation of its national priority 2017-2020 construction and upgrading programme for the road network. The objective is to promote sustainable road infrastructures development providing efficient transportation, enhancing cross border and regional connectivity, the population's local mobility and ensuring short and long term benefits for all road users.
If located in the EU, the operation would be subject to the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2014/52/EU amending EIA Directive 2011/92/EU) and the Birds and Habitats Directives (2009/147/EC and 92/43/EEC respectively). Those investment schemes which would normally fall under Annex I and/or are screened in, would require an EIA. The EIA process and approval, biodiversity assessment requirements, climate adaptation, social impacts and mitigation measures will be further checked during the appraisal of individual sub-projects to be allocated by the EIB under the Georgia Transport Connectivity (GTC) II Framework Loan. In particular, the Bank services will discuss with the competent authorities the environment permits needed to implement the investment schemes, as well as any social and land acquisition issues and protected areas affected by these sub-projects.
The operation will be implemented with other International Financial Institutions. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures on the road sections financed by the Bank are done in accordance with the EIB Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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