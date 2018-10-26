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GEORGIA TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Georgia : € 250,000,000
Transport : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/02/2019 : € 250,000,000
Other links
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GEORGIA TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY II
Related press
Georgia: New EIB support for Georgia’s transport infrastructure and connectivity
Related sub-project
ALGETI - SADAKHLO ROAD (FL 20170159)
Related sub-project
E-60 RUSTAVI - RED BRIDGE SECTION (FL 20170159))

Summary sheet

Release date
26 October 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/02/2019
20170159
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GEORGIA TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY II
MINISTRY OF REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT AND INFRASTRUCTURE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 250 million
EUR 558 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a framework loan to support the construction and upgrade of key road priorities enhancing the connectivity within Georgia and towards neighboring countries.

The proposed framework loan will support the Georgian Government in completing the implementation of its national priority 2017-2020 construction and upgrading programme for the road network. The objective is to promote sustainable road infrastructures development providing efficient transportation, enhancing cross border and regional connectivity, the population's local mobility and ensuring short and long term benefits for all road users.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If located in the EU, the operation would be subject to the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2014/52/EU amending EIA Directive 2011/92/EU) and the Birds and Habitats Directives (2009/147/EC and 92/43/EEC respectively). Those investment schemes which would normally fall under Annex I and/or are screened in, would require an EIA. The EIA process and approval, biodiversity assessment requirements, climate adaptation, social impacts and mitigation measures will be further checked during the appraisal of individual sub-projects to be allocated by the EIB under the Georgia Transport Connectivity (GTC) II Framework Loan. In particular, the Bank services will discuss with the competent authorities the environment permits needed to implement the investment schemes, as well as any social and land acquisition issues and protected areas affected by these sub-projects.

The operation will be implemented with other International Financial Institutions. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures on the road sections financed by the Bank are done in accordance with the EIB Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Related documents
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GEORGIA TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY II
Related projects
Related sub-project
ALGETI - SADAKHLO ROAD (FL 20170159)
Related sub-project
E-60 RUSTAVI - RED BRIDGE SECTION (FL 20170159))
Other links
Related press
Georgia: New EIB support for Georgia’s transport infrastructure and connectivity

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GEORGIA TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY II
Publication Date
14 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87025219
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170159
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Georgia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GEORGIA TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY II
Other links
Summary sheet
GEORGIA TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY II
Data sheet
GEORGIA TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY II
Related press
Georgia: New EIB support for Georgia’s transport infrastructure and connectivity
Related sub-project
ALGETI - SADAKHLO ROAD (FL 20170159)
Related sub-project
E-60 RUSTAVI - RED BRIDGE SECTION (FL 20170159))

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Georgia: New EIB support for Georgia’s transport infrastructure and connectivity
Other links
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GEORGIA TRANSPORT CONNECTIVITY II
Related sub-project
ALGETI - SADAKHLO ROAD (FL 20170159)
Related sub-project
E-60 RUSTAVI - RED BRIDGE SECTION (FL 20170159))

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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