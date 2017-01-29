AMBIENTE URBANO AND SMART FIRENZE

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project comprises an urban framework loan (FL) to be implemented in the city of Florence of which the main components are: i) rehabilitation and upgrading of public buildings including the implementation of energy efficiency and renewable energy measures in schools, sports and cultural facilities, cultural heritage buildings, ii) urban infrastructure including the rehabilitation of urban roads, green areas, public squares, energy efficient public lighting iii) implementation of information and communication technology (ICT) contributing to Smart City development, and iv) sustainable mobility schemes including trams, buses, pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure.
The project will contribute to sustainable growth by supporting the implementation of the city of Florence's development strategy. This should foster economic development, taking into consideration changes in demographic and economic conditions as well as improving mobility within the city, improving its attractiveness to investors and tourism. In addition, the technical designs are expected to incorporate resistance standards for structures, helping to make the city more resilience to earthquakes.
The project comprises a multi-sector operation classified as a framework loan and some of the schemes may fall under Annex I or II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended. Should any scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 2009/147/EC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives as transposed into national law. It is a requirement that all schemes must be implemented in compliance with EU environmental legislation. For new and refurbished buildings, compliance with EU Directive 2010/31/EU on the energy performance of buildings will be further examined during appraisal. The level of climate action (adaptation and mitigation) measures, where relevant, will be assessed during the appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, as appropriate: Directive 2014/23/EU or 2014/24/EU or 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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