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DFI FOR URBAN DEVELOPMENT & EE (JESSICA II)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 200,000,000
Energy : € 22,000,000
Urban development : € 87,220,000
Industry : € 90,780,000
Signature date(s)
9/04/2018 : € 5,500,000
27/12/2019 : € 16,500,000
9/04/2018 : € 21,805,000
9/04/2018 : € 22,695,000
27/12/2019 : € 65,415,000
27/12/2019 : € 68,085,000
Other links
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DFI FOR URBAN DEVELOPMENT & EE (JESSICA II)

Summary sheet

Release date
12 December 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/04/2018
20170116
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DFI FOR URBAN DEVELOPMENT & EE (JESSICA II)
HELLENIC REPUBLIC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 650 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

EIB lending facility for the financing of projects in the areas of urban development, energy efficiency and renewable energy. The facility will be used to blend with European Structural and Investment Funds (ESIF) allocations, through the setting-up of a financial instrument for financing infrastructure projects in the above areas.

The proposed operation responds to public policy objectives by financing sustainable infrastructure projects that contribute to the socio-economic development of urban areas. It will also contribute to climate action objectives, as energy efficiency, waste management and renewable energy projects shall be eligible investments.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The subprojects to be financed should be compliant with EU EIA Directive 2014/52/EU (amending Directive 2011/92/EU), EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. Compliance with the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal/allocation stage. The status of any environmental studies and public consultations related to the urban renewal, upgrading and construction investments will be reviewed during project appraisal. Energy efficiency requirements in line with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU will also be further assessed.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU, 2004/18/EC, 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Related documents
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DFI FOR URBAN DEVELOPMENT & EE (JESSICA II)

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DFI FOR URBAN DEVELOPMENT & EE (JESSICA II)
Publication Date
6 Jun 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77470339
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170116
Sector(s)
Energy
Urban development
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DFI FOR URBAN DEVELOPMENT & EE (JESSICA II)
Other links
Summary sheet
DFI FOR URBAN DEVELOPMENT & EE (JESSICA II)
Data sheet
DFI FOR URBAN DEVELOPMENT & EE (JESSICA II)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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