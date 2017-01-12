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POST-DISASTER AND CLIMATE CHANGE RESILIENCE FL

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 55,563,279.85
Countries
Sector(s)
Dominican Republic : € 55,563,279.85
Urban development : € 11,112,655.97
Water, sewerage : € 11,112,655.97
Transport : € 33,337,967.91
Signature date(s)
23/05/2019 : € 2,200,000
23/05/2019 : € 2,200,000
23/05/2019 : € 6,600,000
10/07/2019 : € 8,912,655.97
10/07/2019 : € 8,912,655.97
10/07/2019 : € 26,737,967.91
(*) Including a € 6,600,000 Investment Grants provided by the CARIBBEAN INVESTMENT FACILITY ,a € 2,200,000 Investment Grants provided by the CARIBBEAN INVESTMENT FACILITY
Other links
Related public register
08/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POST-DISASTER AND CLIMATE CHANGE RESILIENCE FL
Related public register
25/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - POST-DISASTER AND CLIMATE CHANGE RESILIENCE FL - Marco de Participación de Partes Interesadas
Related public register
25/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - POST-DISASTER AND CLIMATE CHANGE RESILIENCE FL - Marco de Política de Reasentamiento
Related public register
08/02/2024 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - POST-DISASTER AND CLIMATE CHANGE RESILIENCE FL - PLAN DE ACCIÓN DE REASENTAMIENTO
Related press
Dominican Republic: EIB and the European Union agree USD 70 million support for climate change resilience and adaption

Summary sheet

Release date
17 May 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/05/2019
20170112
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
POST-DISASTER AND CLIMATE CHANGE RESILIENCE FL
DIRECCION GENERAL DE COOPERACION MULTILATERAL (DIGECOOM).
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 62 million (EUR 54 million)
USD 70 million (EUR 61 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a multi-sector framework loan to finance the reconstruction of infrastructure damaged by natural disasters and increase resilience to climate change in the Dominican Republic.

The project, entitled "Proyecto de soluciones sostenibles, resilientes e inclusivas para mitigar los efectos del cambio climático en las Provincias Monte Cristi, Puerto Plata, Espaillat y Duarte'' in Spanish, will focus on climate/earthquake-resilient infrastructure, particularly on social housing, urban infrastructure (including in some cases basic infrastructure related to health and education), access roads and hydraulic works. The EIB-led assistance will be built on the following principles: (i) A comprehensive and geographically-focused intervention on a maximum of four of the provinces most affected by natural disaster (Monte Cristi, Puerto Plata, Espaillat and Duarte), selected according to criteria of poverty and level of needs; (ii) A focus on climate-change resilience, including in particular a substantial element of risk prevention for future natural disasters (floods, tropical storms, earthquakes), with particular attention for climate risks, including areas of preventive hydraulics, environment, resilient infrastructure and application of anti-seismic standards during the reconstruction process and (iii) Interventions with a strong social impact and poverty reduction will be a priority.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investments foreseen by the operation will be subject to environmental screening in line with the requirements of the EU directive (EU Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU), to determine the need for an EIA as well as potential impact on natural habitat and protected species. The majority of the investments foreseen are reconstruction, repairs and refurbishment under proper flood-resilient and anti-seismic standards of collapsed and damaged infrastructure in the sectors mentioned above. If roads are to be financed from this operation, they will be constructed within existing rights of way or on new alignments over short sections. Therefore potential negative environmental impacts are likely to be minor. A stakeholder engagement framework and a resettlement policy framework will be prepared in line with EIB Environmental and Social Standards.

The project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement. http://www.eib.org/attachments/strategies/procurement_en.pdf

Related documents
08/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POST-DISASTER AND CLIMATE CHANGE RESILIENCE FL
25/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - POST-DISASTER AND CLIMATE CHANGE RESILIENCE FL - Marco de Participación de Partes Interesadas
25/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - POST-DISASTER AND CLIMATE CHANGE RESILIENCE FL - Marco de Política de Reasentamiento
08/02/2024 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - POST-DISASTER AND CLIMATE CHANGE RESILIENCE FL - PLAN DE ACCIÓN DE REASENTAMIENTO
Other links
Related press
Dominican Republic: EIB and the European Union agree USD 70 million support for climate change resilience and adaption

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POST-DISASTER AND CLIMATE CHANGE RESILIENCE FL
Publication Date
8 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84099453
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170112
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Transport
Urban development
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Dominican Republic
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - POST-DISASTER AND CLIMATE CHANGE RESILIENCE FL - Marco de Participación de Partes Interesadas
Publication Date
25 Sep 2019
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123159954
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170112
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Transport
Urban development
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Dominican Republic
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - POST-DISASTER AND CLIMATE CHANGE RESILIENCE FL - Marco de Política de Reasentamiento
Publication Date
25 Sep 2019
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123152508
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170112
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Transport
Urban development
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Dominican Republic
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - POST-DISASTER AND CLIMATE CHANGE RESILIENCE FL - PLAN DE ACCIÓN DE REASENTAMIENTO
Publication Date
8 Feb 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
189569733
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20170112
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Transport
Urban development
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Dominican Republic
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POST-DISASTER AND CLIMATE CHANGE RESILIENCE FL
Related public register
25/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - POST-DISASTER AND CLIMATE CHANGE RESILIENCE FL - Marco de Participación de Partes Interesadas
Related public register
25/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - POST-DISASTER AND CLIMATE CHANGE RESILIENCE FL - Marco de Política de Reasentamiento
Related public register
08/02/2024 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - POST-DISASTER AND CLIMATE CHANGE RESILIENCE FL - PLAN DE ACCIÓN DE REASENTAMIENTO
Other links
Summary sheet
POST-DISASTER AND CLIMATE CHANGE RESILIENCE FL
Data sheet
POST-DISASTER AND CLIMATE CHANGE RESILIENCE FL
Related press
Dominican Republic: EIB and the European Union agree USD 70 million support for climate change resilience and adaption

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Dominican Republic: EIB and the European Union agree USD 70 million support for climate change resilience and adaption
Other links
Related public register
08/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POST-DISASTER AND CLIMATE CHANGE RESILIENCE FL
Related public register
25/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - POST-DISASTER AND CLIMATE CHANGE RESILIENCE FL - Marco de Participación de Partes Interesadas
Related public register
25/09/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - POST-DISASTER AND CLIMATE CHANGE RESILIENCE FL - Marco de Política de Reasentamiento
Related public register
08/02/2024 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - POST-DISASTER AND CLIMATE CHANGE RESILIENCE FL - PLAN DE ACCIÓN DE REASENTAMIENTO

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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