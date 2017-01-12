POST-DISASTER AND CLIMATE CHANGE RESILIENCE FL

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
- Transport - Transportation and storage
- Urban development - Construction
The project consists of a multi-sector framework loan to finance the reconstruction of infrastructure damaged by natural disasters and increase resilience to climate change in the Dominican Republic.
The project, entitled "Proyecto de soluciones sostenibles, resilientes e inclusivas para mitigar los efectos del cambio climático en las Provincias Monte Cristi, Puerto Plata, Espaillat y Duarte'' in Spanish, will focus on climate/earthquake-resilient infrastructure, particularly on social housing, urban infrastructure (including in some cases basic infrastructure related to health and education), access roads and hydraulic works. The EIB-led assistance will be built on the following principles: (i) A comprehensive and geographically-focused intervention on a maximum of four of the provinces most affected by natural disaster (Monte Cristi, Puerto Plata, Espaillat and Duarte), selected according to criteria of poverty and level of needs; (ii) A focus on climate-change resilience, including in particular a substantial element of risk prevention for future natural disasters (floods, tropical storms, earthquakes), with particular attention for climate risks, including areas of preventive hydraulics, environment, resilient infrastructure and application of anti-seismic standards during the reconstruction process and (iii) Interventions with a strong social impact and poverty reduction will be a priority.
The investments foreseen by the operation will be subject to environmental screening in line with the requirements of the EU directive (EU Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU), to determine the need for an EIA as well as potential impact on natural habitat and protected species. The majority of the investments foreseen are reconstruction, repairs and refurbishment under proper flood-resilient and anti-seismic standards of collapsed and damaged infrastructure in the sectors mentioned above. If roads are to be financed from this operation, they will be constructed within existing rights of way or on new alignments over short sections. Therefore potential negative environmental impacts are likely to be minor. A stakeholder engagement framework and a resettlement policy framework will be prepared in line with EIB Environmental and Social Standards.
The project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement. http://www.eib.org/attachments/strategies/procurement_en.pdf
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They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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