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IREDA-RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL2

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
India : € 150,000,000
Energy : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/03/2018 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IREDA-RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL2

Summary sheet

Release date
13 June 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/03/2018
20170105
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
IREDA-RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL2
ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 500 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Framework loan to finance small and medium-scale capital investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency

The project will contribute to the development of renewable energy projects undertaken by private sector enterprises in India, reducing gas pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project, if located in the EU, would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive, leaving to the competent authority the decision as to whether an EIA is required or not. According to the applicable Indian law, wind power projects do not require an EIA. Under these conditions IREDA has agreed to have the project promoters conduct a rapid environmental and social assessment for the renewable energy projects, to be decided during the appraisal of the mission and depending on the size of the projects, in line with the Bank's environmental and social standards.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IREDA-RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL2
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IREDA-RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL2
Publication Date
21 Jul 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74961149
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170105
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
India
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IREDA-RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL2
Other links
Summary sheet
IREDA-RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL2
Data sheet
IREDA-RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL2

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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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