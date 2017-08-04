Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
The project concerns the depollution of Kitchener drain in the Delta region in Egypt.
The project aims at the depollution of the Kitchener Drain through investments in: (i) wastewater & sanitation; (ii) solid waste, and (iii) drain infrastructure rehabilitation. The Kitchener Drain is one of the most severely polluted drains in the Egyptian Nile Delta. The project is expected to significantly improve health and social conditions in the surrounding areas.
The project is expected to have substantial environmental and social benefits as it addresses the deteriorated condition of water in the highly polluted Kitchener Drain. Any potential adverse environmental and social impacts are site-specific and can be prevented and/or readily minimised through appropriate mitigation measures and by adhering to globally recognized performance standards, guidelines, and/or design criteria, including EIB environmental and social principles, standards and practices.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project components financed by the Bank will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
The project is expected to be co-financed by EIB and EBRD whereby EIB financing would focus on the wastewater & sanitation project components and EBRD financing would focus on the solid waste and drain rehabilitation project components. The EIB and EBRD will be a seeking a EU grant contribution from the Neighbourhood Investment Facility for this project.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.