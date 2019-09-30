APPUI AU SECTEUR DE L EAU POTABLE

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
The project aims to secure drinking water supply in Greater Tunis through the construction of a water treatment plant in Béjaoua and related infrastructure, including water pipes for the financial port of Tunis.
In order to meet the drinking water needs of the Greater Tunis area during peak periods until 2030, EIB and Agence française de développement (AFD) will support SONEDE, Tunisia's national water utility company, to implement a program aiming to strengthen and secure the water supply of the Greater Tunis that includes the following elements: - Construction of a water pumping station and a drinking water treatment plant in Béjaoua with a capacity of 4 m3/s; - Supply of 52.2km of pipes for the transfer of treated water; and - Construction of six reservoirs with a capacity of 10,000 m3 each.
The proposed investment will focus on increasing the capacity of the water supply facility for the Grand Tunis area (production, transport and storage). Where required, full Environmental and Social Impact and Assessments (ESIAs) will be carried out as well as any required environmental and social management plans (ESMPs). Details will be assessed during appraisal.
EIB will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
Each of EIB and AFD will provide two distinct loans to the Republic of Tunisia and to SONEDE to finance the project. The project will be covered by a first demand guarantee issued by the Republic of Tunisia, for the EIB loan granted to SONEDE to finance the Béjaoua Station. SONEDE is expected to finance the construction of the Bejaoua Station (est. project costs of EUR 50m, taxes excluded). The Republic of Tunisia is expected to finance the Tunis Financial Harbour components (est. project costs of EUR 29m, taxes excluded).
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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