BAI - HONFLEUR FINANCING

Summary sheet
The project involves the construction of a dual-fuelled passenger/vehicle ferry (which utilises either liquefied natural gas (LNG) or normal marine fuel oils) for the promoter's fleet. It will be constructed and operated to comply with EU & International Maritime Organization (IMO) specifications and regulations and operate under an EU flag. The vessel will be constructed to EU environmental standards and certified for operations within the EU's emission control areas. The ship is scheduled for operations on the promoter's channel route between the UK (Portsmouth) and France (Caen-Ouistreham).
Promotion of sustainable maritime transport
The project will contribute to a significant improvement in the environmental performance of the promoter's fleet. The project vessel will be fitted with LNG marine engines and, as such, will significantly reduce the emission of air pollutants including CO2. In addition, the project will improve service quality and increase freight and passenger capacity on the existing promoter's routes in the channel area. Therefore, the project contributes to sustainable transport and climate change mitigation, in line with the Bank's Transport Lending Policy as well as EU and EIB objectives on climate action.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU directives on procurement. The promoter has conducted its procurement processes via a number of well-established international ship brokers. Procurement was completed through a negotiated procedure between the ship-owner and a number of European yards. Under these conditions, the procurement procedures followed by the promoter are suitable for the project and satisfactory for the EIB.
This is the first project to be approved for financing under the Bank's Green Shipping Guarantee programme and under the framework agreement signed with Société Générale. It will be structured as a funded risk participation between EIB and Société Générale. The programme benefits from the combined support of the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) and the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI).
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.