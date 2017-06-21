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BAI - HONFLEUR FINANCING

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 49,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 49,500,000
Transport : € 49,500,000
Signature date(s)
22/09/2017 : € 49,500,000
Other links
Related public register
20/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BAI - HONFLEUR FINANCING
Related press
France: Juncker Plan - first green financing in the maritime transport sector signed
Parent project
GREEN SHIPPING GUARANTEE PROGRAMME

Summary sheet

Release date
21 June 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/09/2017
20170070
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BAI - MONT ST-MICHEL II FINANCING
Brittany Ferries Group
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 178 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project involves the construction of a dual-fuelled passenger/vehicle ferry (which utilises either liquefied natural gas (LNG) or normal marine fuel oils) for the promoter's fleet. It will be constructed and operated to comply with EU & International Maritime Organization (IMO) specifications and regulations and operate under an EU flag. The vessel will be constructed to EU environmental standards and certified for operations within the EU's emission control areas. The ship is scheduled for operations on the promoter's channel route between the UK (Portsmouth) and France (Caen-Ouistreham).

Promotion of sustainable maritime transport

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will contribute to a significant improvement in the environmental performance of the promoter's fleet. The project vessel will be fitted with LNG marine engines and, as such, will significantly reduce the emission of air pollutants including CO2. In addition, the project will improve service quality and increase freight and passenger capacity on the existing promoter's routes in the channel area. Therefore, the project contributes to sustainable transport and climate change mitigation, in line with the Bank's Transport Lending Policy as well as EU and EIB objectives on climate action.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU directives on procurement. The promoter has conducted its procurement processes via a number of well-established international ship brokers. Procurement was completed through a negotiated procedure between the ship-owner and a number of European yards. Under these conditions, the procurement procedures followed by the promoter are suitable for the project and satisfactory for the EIB.

Comments

This is the first project to be approved for financing under the Bank's Green Shipping Guarantee programme and under the framework agreement signed with Société Générale. It will be structured as a funded risk participation between EIB and Société Générale. The programme benefits from the combined support of the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) and the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI).

Related documents
20/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BAI - HONFLEUR FINANCING
Related projects
Parent project
GREEN SHIPPING GUARANTEE PROGRAMME
Other links
Related press
France: Juncker Plan - first green financing in the maritime transport sector signed

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BAI - HONFLEUR FINANCING
Publication Date
20 Jul 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74677987
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170070
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
20/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BAI - HONFLEUR FINANCING
Other links
Summary sheet
BAI - MONT ST-MICHEL II FINANCING
Data sheet
BAI - HONFLEUR FINANCING
Related press
France: Juncker Plan - first green financing in the maritime transport sector signed
Parent project
GREEN SHIPPING GUARANTEE PROGRAMME

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: Juncker Plan - first green financing in the maritime transport sector signed
Other links
Related public register
20/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BAI - HONFLEUR FINANCING
Parent project
GREEN SHIPPING GUARANTEE PROGRAMME

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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