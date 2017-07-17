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AVE Y VASCA EXTENSION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 1,430,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 1,430,000,000
Transport : € 1,430,000,000
Signature date(s)
25/01/2021 : € 400,000,000
3/06/2024 : € 430,000,000
19/10/2017 : € 600,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/10/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AVE Y VASCA EXTENSION - Estudio Informativo del Proyecto de Nueva Red Ferroviaria en el País Vasco – Documento de Aprobación Definitiva
Related public register
03/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AVE Y VASCA EXTENSION
Related public register
11/10/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AVE Y VASCA EXTENSION - Estudio Informativo Complementario – Documento de Aprobación Definitiva
Related press
Spain: EIB signs a EUR 600m loan with Adif AV to finance the “Y Vasca” high-speed rail line

Summary sheet

Release date
17 July 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/10/2017
20170041
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AVE Y VASCA EXTENSION
ADIF
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 1430 million
EUR 4860 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the construction of approximately 160 km of new Y-shaped high speed railway line between Vitoria, Bilbao and San Sebastian. It consists of two branches: Vitoria-Bilbao and Bergara–San Sebastián, connected in the Bergara node. The project will also include the sections within the three cities' built-up areas and integration into the existing stations, plus the section from San Sebastián to Irún, connecting with the French border, which will be upgraded to a dual-track gauge along 17 km.

The project is expected to significantly reduce travel times between Vitoria, Bilbao and San Sebastian, making rail services more competitive and promoting modal shift from both road and air to rail. This is expected to generate time and vehicle operating cost savings, as well as environmental and safety benefits. The project contributes to sustainable transport and climate change mitigation, in line with the EIB's Transport Lending Policy and the EU's and EIB's objectives on Climate Action.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project was included in the Spanish Infrastructure Plan 2005-2020, for which a strategic environmental assessment (SEA) was carried out. For most of the project the environmental and social aspects were analysed by the Bank for the AVE Y Vasca operation. This major part of the project was subject to an environmental impact assessment (EIA) and received the relevant development consents; the absence of significant impact on protected areas and species, in accordance with the Habitats and Birds Directives, was also confirmed by the competent authority. The appraisal of this operation will include an update on these environmental aspects, as well as analysis of the conformity with the requirements of the EIA, Habitats and Birds Directives of the sections not appraised during the previous EIB operation. The project will promote a modal shift from both road and air to rail and, therefore, generate environmental and safety benefits.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC, or 2014/25/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
11/10/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AVE Y VASCA EXTENSION - Estudio Informativo del Proyecto de Nueva Red Ferroviaria en el País Vasco – Documento de Aprobación Definitiva
03/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AVE Y VASCA EXTENSION
11/10/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AVE Y VASCA EXTENSION - Estudio Informativo Complementario – Documento de Aprobación Definitiva
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB signs a EUR 600m loan with Adif AV to finance the “Y Vasca” high-speed rail line

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AVE Y VASCA EXTENSION - Estudio Informativo del Proyecto de Nueva Red Ferroviaria en el País Vasco – Documento de Aprobación Definitiva
Publication Date
11 Oct 2017
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79127908
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20170041
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AVE Y VASCA EXTENSION
Publication Date
3 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74493568
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170041
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AVE Y VASCA EXTENSION - Estudio Informativo Complementario – Documento de Aprobación Definitiva
Publication Date
11 Oct 2017
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79108361
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20170041
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/10/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AVE Y VASCA EXTENSION - Estudio Informativo del Proyecto de Nueva Red Ferroviaria en el País Vasco – Documento de Aprobación Definitiva
Related public register
03/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AVE Y VASCA EXTENSION
Related public register
11/10/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AVE Y VASCA EXTENSION - Estudio Informativo Complementario – Documento de Aprobación Definitiva
Other links
Summary sheet
AVE Y VASCA EXTENSION
Data sheet
AVE Y VASCA EXTENSION
Related press
Spain: EIB signs a EUR 600m loan with Adif AV to finance the “Y Vasca” high-speed rail line

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB signs a EUR 600m loan with Adif AV to finance the “Y Vasca” high-speed rail line
Other links
Related public register
11/10/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AVE Y VASCA EXTENSION - Estudio Informativo del Proyecto de Nueva Red Ferroviaria en el País Vasco – Documento de Aprobación Definitiva
Related public register
03/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AVE Y VASCA EXTENSION
Related public register
11/10/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AVE Y VASCA EXTENSION - Estudio Informativo Complementario – Documento de Aprobación Definitiva

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications