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TRAM DE LIEGE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 193,365,031.39
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 193,365,031.39
Transport : € 193,365,031.39
Signature date(s)
22/01/2019 : € 193,365,031.39
Other links
Related public register
13/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRAM DE LIEGE
Related public register
10/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRAM DE LIEGE - Etude d'Incidences sur l'Environnement - Volume 1
Related public register
12/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRAM DE LIEGE - Etude d'Incidences sur l'Environnement - Volume 2
Related press
Belgium: EIB and the Juncker Plan - EU loan of around EUR 200m for Liège's future tram

Summary sheet

Release date
20 March 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/01/2019
20170040
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PPP TRAM DE LIEGE
SOCIETE REGIONALE WALLONNE DU TRANSPORT
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 193 million
EUR 558 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the construction of the first tramway line in Liège. It includes the construction of 21 stations and a new depot and the acquisition of trams. The project is expected to provide satisfactory capacity in response to an increasing demand for public transport. It is part of a range of measures initially identified in the municipality's mobility plan. The project will procured as a public-private partnership (PPP) via a design-build-finance-maintain (DBFM) agreement to be signed between Société Régionale Wallonne du Transport (SRWT) and the private partner.

The project will contribute to sustainable urban mobility, enhancing the transport system of the Liège metropolitan area. The project will provide reliable, efficient and fast public transport services that will reduce travel times in the city and encourage modal transfer from private to public transport. The project is also expected to improve the city's urban environment and its accessibility, thus contributing to the reduction of congestion, greenhouse gas emissions and accidents. The project is expected to be in line with the Bank's transport lending policy and EU and EIB objectives on climate action.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive, according to which the need for a full EIA is decided either on a case-by-case basis by the competent authority or on pre-established criteria set by the Member State. In this case an EIA on the preliminary design of the project, including the depot, was carried out and the final building permit was obtained in 2015. Further details on the compliance of the project with EU directives on the environment, including EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 79/409/EEC and the impact on Natura 2000 areas, will be analysed during appraisal.

The Bank requires the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/CE or 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
13/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRAM DE LIEGE
10/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRAM DE LIEGE - Etude d'Incidences sur l'Environnement - Volume 1
12/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRAM DE LIEGE - Etude d'Incidences sur l'Environnement - Volume 2
Other links
Related press
Belgium: EIB and the Juncker Plan - EU loan of around EUR 200m for Liège's future tram

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRAM DE LIEGE
Publication Date
13 Sep 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74901814
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170040
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRAM DE LIEGE - Etude d'Incidences sur l'Environnement - Volume 1
Publication Date
10 Sep 2018
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86851881
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170040
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRAM DE LIEGE - Etude d'Incidences sur l'Environnement - Volume 2
Publication Date
12 Sep 2018
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
73516674
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170040
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRAM DE LIEGE
Related public register
10/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRAM DE LIEGE - Etude d'Incidences sur l'Environnement - Volume 1
Related public register
12/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRAM DE LIEGE - Etude d'Incidences sur l'Environnement - Volume 2
Other links
Summary sheet
PPP TRAM DE LIEGE
Data sheet
TRAM DE LIEGE
Related press
Belgium: EIB and the Juncker Plan - EU loan of around EUR 200m for Liège's future tram

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Belgium: EIB and the Juncker Plan - EU loan of around EUR 200m for Liège's future tram
Other links
Related public register
13/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRAM DE LIEGE
Related public register
10/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRAM DE LIEGE - Etude d'Incidences sur l'Environnement - Volume 1
Related public register
12/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TRAM DE LIEGE - Etude d'Incidences sur l'Environnement - Volume 2

Photogallery

BEI et Plan Juncker en Belgique : un prêt européen de près de 200 millions pour le futur tram de Liège
Tram de Liege
©TEC-WL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications