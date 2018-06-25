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TURKU URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 150,000,000
Transport : € 6,000,000
Energy : € 31,500,000
Urban development : € 48,000,000
Education : € 64,500,000
Signature date(s)
28/01/2019 : € 6,000,000
28/01/2019 : € 31,500,000
28/01/2019 : € 48,000,000
28/01/2019 : € 64,500,000
Other links
Related public register
08/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TURKU URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TURKU URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Related press
Finland: City of Turku and EIB sign EUR 150 million financing agreement

Summary sheet

Release date
25 June 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/01/2019
20160986
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TURKU URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
TURUN KAUPUNKI
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 334 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the financing of a multi-sector investment programme for the City of Turku in Finland for the 2017-2022 period. The project is expected to comprise small to medium-sized schemes related to education, culture, social housing, energy, transport and other urban infrastructure.

The city's long-term investment strategy aims to modernise the city's basic infrastructure and improve the quality of public services. The plan includes several components - street refurbishment, school upgrading, renovation of cultural buildings, reconstruction of social facilities, construction of social housing - to be implemented over the next five years.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Finland, as an EU Member State, has harmonised its environmental legislation in line with the relevant EU Directives (2011/92/EU Directive and 2001/42/EC). The Bank's appraisal will focus on the promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply the EU Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the EU Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as well as the requirements of the Habitats and Birds Directives where appropriate. Compliance with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings (recast) (2010/31/EU) will be further examined during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter, as a public administration entity, to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EEC and/or 2004/17/EEC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
08/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TURKU URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TURKU URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Related press
Finland: City of Turku and EIB sign EUR 150 million financing agreement

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TURKU URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
8 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74487728
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160986
Sector(s)
Transport
Energy
Education
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TURKU URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
17 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
227131840
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160986
Sector(s)
Transport
Energy
Education
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TURKU URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TURKU URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Summary sheet
TURKU URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Data sheet
TURKU URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Related press
Finland: City of Turku and EIB sign EUR 150 million financing agreement

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Finland: City of Turku and EIB sign EUR 150 million financing agreement
Other links
Related public register
08/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TURKU URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TURKU URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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