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BUCHAREST S2 ENERGY EFFICIENCY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 62,146,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Romania : € 62,146,000
Industry : € 62,146,000
Signature date(s)
14/04/2021 : € 20,449,000
30/04/2020 : € 20,600,000
4/10/2019 : € 21,097,000
Other links
Related public register
15/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUCHAREST S2 ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Parent project
ROMANIA MUNICIPAL EE PROGRAMME LOAN

Summary sheet

Release date
1 June 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/10/2019
20160951
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BUCHAREST S2 ENERGY EFFICIENCY
MUNICIPIUL BUCURESTI - SECTORUL 2
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 62 million
EUR 99 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the financing of the 3rd phase of Bucharest Sector 2's thermal rehabilitation programme to improve energy efficiency in 400 residential buildings located in Bucharest Sector 2. This project falls under the Smart Finance for Smart Buildings ("SFSB") Initiative, a joint initiative of the EIB Group and the European Commission (EC) aiming at supporting Energy Efficiency investments in buildings.

This investment concerns the third phase of the refurbishment programme of multi-family housing in the municipality of Sector 2 in Bucharest and it will contribute to the SFSB (Smart Finance for Smart Buildings) initiative. Approximately 400 buildings shall be refurbished. The project will focus on thermal energy efficiency improvements of the building envelope (wall insulation, windows, roofs and cellar insulation) as well as optimisation of the heating systems.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

This operation intends to bring environmental benefits by supporting measures, which reduce energy consumption, and help to mitigate climate change. The buildings to be rehabilitated are expected to have limited negative environmental impact during construction. Given the scale, location and nature of the sub-projects an environmental impact assessment (EIA), as defined under the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the 2011/92/EU, is normally not required. The operation will comply with the requirements of the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive 2010/31/EU.

The promoter is a public entity and therefore public procurement rules will apply. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable national and EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC), which may include publication in the OJEU where appropriate.

Related documents
15/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUCHAREST S2 ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Related projects
Parent project
ROMANIA MUNICIPAL EE PROGRAMME LOAN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUCHAREST S2 ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Publication Date
15 Aug 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84361515
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160951
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUCHAREST S2 ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Other links
Summary sheet
BUCHAREST S2 ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Data sheet
BUCHAREST S2 ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Parent project
ROMANIA MUNICIPAL EE PROGRAMME LOAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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