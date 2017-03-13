PROGRAMM NAHVERKEHR BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG NETZ 3A

The manufacture of rolling stock does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended. It is not clear yet if any depots are necessary at this stage. As an associated facility a new depot might be necessary. This could fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive, and therefore may be subject to an EIA procedure. German law requires compliance with Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended, to obtain building permits for such elements. If construction of a new facility is required, then the promoter undertakes to inform the Bank on environmental compliance by submitting a copy of the environmental decision and the non-technical summary of the EIA (if applicable), as well as evidence that the requirements of the EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EC and the EU Birds Directive 79/409/EEC have been fulfilled, if applicable.