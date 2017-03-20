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CHO TIPER (FDP)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 30,000,000
Solid waste : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/03/2018 : € 30,000,000
Other links
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CHO TIPER (FDP)
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CHO TIPER (FDP)
Related public register
20/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CHO TIPER (FDP) - Etude d'Impact
Related press
France: EIB and Europlasma announce the signature of a EUR 30m finance contract for the innovative CHO Tiper project

Summary sheet

Release date
20 March 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/03/2018
20160946
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CHO TIPER
CHO POWER
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
EUR 65 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Solid waste - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project covers the development, installation, operation and maintenance of a 10MW biomass and waste gasification plant in Thouars, France. The facility will turn waste and biomass into electricity and heat thanks to a gasification process using plasma torch technology developed by CHO Power.

The project will contribute to environmental protection. It will also contribute to achieving EU and French renewable energy objectives, especially those relating to the Loi de Transition Energétique pour la Croissance Verte (Energy Transition for Green Growth Act) targeting the phasing-out of landfill and the use of non-recyclable waste for energy recovery. The proposed operation is therefore eligible for EIB financing under the EU Treaty Article 309 c) common interest (Protection of environment and energy/renewable energy).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Due to its technical characteristics the project is subject to a mandatory environmental impact assessment (EIA). An EIA including public consultation was issued on 16 August 2016 by the relevant authorities. The project will contribute to environmental protection. The plan's current basic design suggests that proven air pollutant abatement technologies will be implemented. This comes along with a high energy conversion efficiency compared to thermal process. It contributes to climate change objectives by reducing direct greenhouse gas emissions from biowaste and by substituting the use of natural gas of fossil origin.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Related documents
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CHO TIPER (FDP)
21/07/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CHO TIPER (FDP)
20/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CHO TIPER (FDP) - Etude d'Impact
Other links
Related press
France: EIB and Europlasma announce the signature of a EUR 30m finance contract for the innovative CHO Tiper project

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CHO TIPER (FDP)
Publication Date
21 Jul 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
73839735
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160946
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CHO TIPER (FDP)
Publication Date
21 Jul 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77101470
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20160946
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CHO TIPER (FDP) - Etude d'Impact
Publication Date
20 Jul 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77241112
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160946
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CHO TIPER (FDP)
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CHO TIPER (FDP)
Related public register
20/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CHO TIPER (FDP) - Etude d'Impact
Other links
Summary sheet
CHO TIPER
Data sheet
CHO TIPER (FDP)
Related press
France: EIB and Europlasma announce the signature of a EUR 30m finance contract for the innovative CHO Tiper project

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: EIB and Europlasma announce the signature of a EUR 30m finance contract for the innovative CHO Tiper project
Other links
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CHO TIPER (FDP)
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CHO TIPER (FDP)
Related public register
20/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CHO TIPER (FDP) - Etude d'Impact

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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