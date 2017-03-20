CHO TIPER (FDP)

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Summary sheet
- Solid waste - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
The project covers the development, installation, operation and maintenance of a 10MW biomass and waste gasification plant in Thouars, France. The facility will turn waste and biomass into electricity and heat thanks to a gasification process using plasma torch technology developed by CHO Power.
The project will contribute to environmental protection. It will also contribute to achieving EU and French renewable energy objectives, especially those relating to the Loi de Transition Energétique pour la Croissance Verte (Energy Transition for Green Growth Act) targeting the phasing-out of landfill and the use of non-recyclable waste for energy recovery. The proposed operation is therefore eligible for EIB financing under the EU Treaty Article 309 c) common interest (Protection of environment and energy/renewable energy).
Due to its technical characteristics the project is subject to a mandatory environmental impact assessment (EIA). An EIA including public consultation was issued on 16 August 2016 by the relevant authorities. The project will contribute to environmental protection. The plan's current basic design suggests that proven air pollutant abatement technologies will be implemented. This comes along with a high energy conversion efficiency compared to thermal process. It contributes to climate change objectives by reducing direct greenhouse gas emissions from biowaste and by substituting the use of natural gas of fossil origin.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
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They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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