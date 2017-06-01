DARS - FREE FLOW TOLLING SYSTEM

Summary sheet
Purchase and implementation of electronic toll-collection system for heavy vehicles (in line with relevant EU directives and supporting inter-operability across countries) on Slovenian motorways
The project aims to upgrade and replace the existing toll-collection system for heavy vehicles on the 610km network of motorways and expressways in Slovenia, currently based on toll collection at physical tolling stations with a multi-lane free-flow system. The project will help reduce: • waiting times for heavy vehicles; • fuel consumption, emissions and noise. The new system will allow a more refined application of user and polluter-pay principles in line with the sustainable mobility solutions established in EU policy. The project is compliant with Directive 2004/52/EC (interoperability of electronic road toll systems) and consistent with the requirements set down in Decision 2009/750/EC concerning the definition of the European Electronic Toll Service (EETS). The new system allows differentiated toll payments according to (i) vehicle classification, (ii) EURO emission classes, and (iii) time of the day/month/year. The project also includes implementation of a central system for integrated back-office services, a customer service network and an enforcement system to detect and prosecute fraud.
The project is expected to have an overall positive environmental impact, through reducing the need for heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) to stop in front of toll stations and subsequently accelerate, resulting in reduced pollution, noise and fuel consumption.
The Bank has confirmed during appraisal that the project has been tendered in accordance with relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/18/EC, where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and Directive 2014/24, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU (publication ref. 2015/S 135-2496190), as and where required.
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