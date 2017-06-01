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DARS - FREE FLOW TOLLING SYSTEM

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 51,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Slovenia : € 51,000,000
Transport : € 51,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/11/2017 : € 51,000,000
Other links
Related public register
29/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DARS - FREE FLOW TOLLING SYSTEM
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DARS - FREE FLOW TOLLING SYSTEM
Related press
Slovenia: EIB provides first direct financing under EFSI and praises the country’s renewed investment activity

Summary sheet

Release date
1 June 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/11/2017
20160945
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DARS - FREE FLOW TOLLING SYSTEM
DARS - DRUZBA ZA AVTOCESTE V REPUBLIKI SLOVENIJI DD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 51 million
EUR 105 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Purchase and implementation of electronic toll-collection system for heavy vehicles (in line with relevant EU directives and supporting inter-operability across countries) on Slovenian motorways

The project aims to upgrade and replace the existing toll-collection system for heavy vehicles on the 610km network of motorways and expressways in Slovenia, currently based on toll collection at physical tolling stations with a multi-lane free-flow system. The project will help reduce: • waiting times for heavy vehicles; • fuel consumption, emissions and noise. The new system will allow a more refined application of user and polluter-pay principles in line with the sustainable mobility solutions established in EU policy. The project is compliant with Directive 2004/52/EC (interoperability of electronic road toll systems) and consistent with the requirements set down in Decision 2009/750/EC concerning the definition of the European Electronic Toll Service (EETS). The new system allows differentiated toll payments according to (i) vehicle classification, (ii) EURO emission classes, and (iii) time of the day/month/year. The project also includes implementation of a central system for integrated back-office services, a customer service network and an enforcement system to detect and prosecute fraud.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is expected to have an overall positive environmental impact, through reducing the need for heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) to stop in front of toll stations and subsequently accelerate, resulting in reduced pollution, noise and fuel consumption.

The Bank has confirmed during appraisal that the project has been tendered in accordance with relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/18/EC, where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and Directive 2014/24, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU (publication ref. 2015/S 135-2496190), as and where required.

Related documents
29/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DARS - FREE FLOW TOLLING SYSTEM
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DARS - FREE FLOW TOLLING SYSTEM
Other links
Related press
Slovenia: EIB provides first direct financing under EFSI and praises the country’s renewed investment activity

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DARS - FREE FLOW TOLLING SYSTEM
Publication Date
29 Aug 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74554383
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160945
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DARS - FREE FLOW TOLLING SYSTEM
Publication Date
25 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
141297530
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160945
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
29/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DARS - FREE FLOW TOLLING SYSTEM
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DARS - FREE FLOW TOLLING SYSTEM
Other links
Summary sheet
DARS - FREE FLOW TOLLING SYSTEM
Data sheet
DARS - FREE FLOW TOLLING SYSTEM
Related press
Slovenia: EIB provides first direct financing under EFSI and praises the country’s renewed investment activity

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Slovenia: EIB provides first direct financing under EFSI and praises the country’s renewed investment activity
Other links
Related public register
29/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DARS - FREE FLOW TOLLING SYSTEM
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DARS - FREE FLOW TOLLING SYSTEM

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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