AGRI-INFRASTRUCTURE AND BIOMASS POWER GENERATION

EIB funds are expected to enable the company to improve trade and export logistics by constructing new grain silos (accessible also to third parties) and transhipment facilities. It will directly support the upgrade of agricultural facilities and contribute to aligning with the EU standards in the country. Through the construction of a new greenfield sunflower oilseed production plant, which is expected to incorporate best available technology, the company should be able to be more resource efficient, consolidate its competitive position and, therefore, increase its market share both in Ukraine and in the EU. Finally, the construction and installation of several biomass-based CHP units will contribute to the country infrastructure and will contribute to the increase of Renewable Energy production, thereby contributing to the integration of Ukraine into the European energy system. The project will also create new employment and help secure existing employment in rural areas and, therefore, contribute to agriculture/bio-economy in Ukraine.