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AGRI-INFRASTRUCTURE AND BIOMASS POWER GENERATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 221,138,637.28
Countries
Sector(s)
Ukraine : € 221,138,637.28
Transport : € 11,056,931.87
Energy : € 52,188,718.4
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 63,245,650.26
Industry : € 94,647,336.75
Signature date(s)
6/05/2019 : € 361,341.77
18/12/2018 : € 533,532.57
6/05/2019 : € 1,705,533.16
6/05/2019 : € 2,066,874.93
18/12/2018 : € 2,518,273.71
18/12/2018 : € 3,051,806.28
6/05/2019 : € 3,093,085.56
6/05/2019 : € 4,103,342.58
18/12/2018 : € 4,567,038.76
18/12/2018 : € 6,058,714.95
6/05/2019 : € 19,367,776.96
6/05/2019 : € 23,471,119.53
18/12/2018 : € 28,597,134.57
18/12/2018 : € 34,655,849.52
6/05/2019 : € 35,124,612.45
18/12/2018 : € 51,862,599.98
Other links
Related public register
23/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AGRI-INFRASTRUCTURE AND BIOMASS POWER GENERATION - EIA Bilovody part 2
Related public register
29/10/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AGRI-INFRASTRUCTURE AND BIOMASS POWER GENERATION
Related public register
23/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AGRI-INFRASTRUCTURE AND BIOMASS POWER GENERATION - EIA Bilovody part 1
Related public register
23/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AGRI-INFRASTRUCTURE AND BIOMASS POWER GENERATION - EIA Nyzhin Silo
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AGRI-INFRASTRUCTURE AND BIOMASS POWER GENERATION

Summary sheet

Release date
19 October 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/12/2018
20160881
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AGRI-INFRASTRUCTURE AND BIOMASS POWER GENERATION
KERNEL HOLDING SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 250 million (EUR 219 million)
USD 519 million (EUR 454 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the financing of two inland grain silos, a grain handling and storage terminal located within the Port of Chernomorsk, five biomass-fired combined heat and power plants (CHPs) and one sunflower oil crushing plant, in different locations in Ukraine.

EIB funds are expected to enable the company to improve trade and export logistics by constructing new grain silos (accessible also to third parties) and transhipment facilities. It will directly support the upgrade of agricultural facilities and contribute to aligning with the EU standards in the country. Through the construction of a new greenfield sunflower oilseed production plant, which is expected to incorporate best available technology, the company should be able to be more resource efficient, consolidate its competitive position and, therefore, increase its market share both in Ukraine and in the EU. Finally, the construction and installation of several biomass-based CHP units will contribute to the country infrastructure and will contribute to the increase of Renewable Energy production, thereby contributing to the integration of Ukraine into the European energy system. The project will also create new employment and help secure existing employment in rural areas and, therefore, contribute to agriculture/bio-economy in Ukraine.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

All of the project's components are expected to be operated and implemented in conformity with applicable national and EU environmental legislations.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Political Risk Guarantee.

Related documents
23/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AGRI-INFRASTRUCTURE AND BIOMASS POWER GENERATION - EIA Bilovody part 2
29/10/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AGRI-INFRASTRUCTURE AND BIOMASS POWER GENERATION
23/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AGRI-INFRASTRUCTURE AND BIOMASS POWER GENERATION - EIA Bilovody part 1
23/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AGRI-INFRASTRUCTURE AND BIOMASS POWER GENERATION - EIA Nyzhin Silo
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AGRI-INFRASTRUCTURE AND BIOMASS POWER GENERATION

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AGRI-INFRASTRUCTURE AND BIOMASS POWER GENERATION - EIA Bilovody part 2
Publication Date
23 Aug 2018
Document language
Ukrainian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86505214
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160881
Sector(s)
Industry
Energy
Transport
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AGRI-INFRASTRUCTURE AND BIOMASS POWER GENERATION
Publication Date
29 Oct 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87913990
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160881
Sector(s)
Industry
Energy
Transport
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AGRI-INFRASTRUCTURE AND BIOMASS POWER GENERATION - EIA Bilovody part 1
Publication Date
23 Aug 2018
Document language
Ukrainian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86543276
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160881
Sector(s)
Industry
Energy
Transport
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AGRI-INFRASTRUCTURE AND BIOMASS POWER GENERATION - EIA Nyzhin Silo
Publication Date
23 Aug 2018
Document language
Ukrainian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86545621
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160881
Sector(s)
Industry
Energy
Transport
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AGRI-INFRASTRUCTURE AND BIOMASS POWER GENERATION
Publication Date
30 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
256905311
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160881
Sector(s)
Industry
Energy
Transport
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AGRI-INFRASTRUCTURE AND BIOMASS POWER GENERATION - EIA Bilovody part 2
Related public register
29/10/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AGRI-INFRASTRUCTURE AND BIOMASS POWER GENERATION
Related public register
23/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AGRI-INFRASTRUCTURE AND BIOMASS POWER GENERATION - EIA Bilovody part 1
Related public register
23/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AGRI-INFRASTRUCTURE AND BIOMASS POWER GENERATION - EIA Nyzhin Silo
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AGRI-INFRASTRUCTURE AND BIOMASS POWER GENERATION
Other links
Summary sheet
AGRI-INFRASTRUCTURE AND BIOMASS POWER GENERATION
Data sheet
AGRI-INFRASTRUCTURE AND BIOMASS POWER GENERATION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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