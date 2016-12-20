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BRATISLAVA REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 25,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Slovakia : € 25,000,000
Health : € 2,500,000
Transport : € 3,250,000
Urban development : € 8,750,000
Education : € 10,500,000
Signature date(s)
21/08/2017 : € 2,500,000
21/08/2017 : € 3,250,000
21/08/2017 : € 8,750,000
21/08/2017 : € 10,500,000
Other links
Related public register
29/03/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - BRATISLAVA REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE II - NTS of the Strategic Environmental Assessment
Related public register
29/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BRATISLAVA REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE II - Strategic Environmental Assessment
Related public register
09/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BRATISLAVA REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BRATISLAVA REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE II

Summary sheet

Release date
20 December 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 01/09/2017
20160843
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BRATISLAVA REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
BRATISLAVSKY SAMOSPRAVNY KRAJ
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million
EUR 53 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Multi-sectoral investment programme aimed at improving regional infrastructure of Bratislava Region in the period 2017-2019.

The project will support the multi-sector investment programme of the Region of Bratislava. The project will include roads infrastructure as well as schemes in the sectors of education, culture and other public buildings.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project comprises a multi-scheme operation classified as a Framework Loan and some of the schemes may eventually fall under Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU. Should any such scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 2009/147/EC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned Directives as transposed into the national law. It is a requirement that all schemes must be implemented in compliance with the EU environmental legislation. Environmental and efficiency improvements in public buildings will be required to comply with the provisions of the EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
29/03/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - BRATISLAVA REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE II - NTS of the Strategic Environmental Assessment
29/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BRATISLAVA REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE II - Strategic Environmental Assessment
09/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BRATISLAVA REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BRATISLAVA REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - BRATISLAVA REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE II - NTS of the Strategic Environmental Assessment
Publication Date
29 Mar 2017
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74588629
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20160843
Sector(s)
Urban development
Education
Transport
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BRATISLAVA REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE II - Strategic Environmental Assessment
Publication Date
29 Mar 2017
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74592037
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160843
Sector(s)
Urban development
Education
Transport
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BRATISLAVA REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Publication Date
9 Jun 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
73455625
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160843
Sector(s)
Urban development
Education
Transport
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BRATISLAVA REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Publication Date
17 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
188047252
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160843
Sector(s)
Urban development
Education
Transport
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
29/03/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - BRATISLAVA REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE II - NTS of the Strategic Environmental Assessment
Related public register
29/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BRATISLAVA REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE II - Strategic Environmental Assessment
Related public register
09/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BRATISLAVA REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BRATISLAVA REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Other links
Summary sheet
BRATISLAVA REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Data sheet
BRATISLAVA REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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