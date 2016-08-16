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BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
India : € 500,000,000
Transport : € 500,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/09/2018 : € 200,000,000
5/10/2017 : € 300,000,000
Other links
Related public register
07/07/2017 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6 - Resettlement Policy Framework
Related public register
18/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6
Related public register
11/06/2021 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6 - Social Impact Assessment and Resettlement Plan for Reach 6
Related public register
11/06/2021 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6 - Supplementary Resettlement Action Plan for Lakkasandra squatters
Related public register
13/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6 - Addendum to Environmental Impact Assessment
Related public register
24/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6 - Environmental Impact Assessment
Related press
India: Record EIB loan - EUR 500m for Bangalore Metro

Summary sheet

Release date
19 May 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/10/2017
20160816
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6
BANGALORE METRO RAIL CORPORATION LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million
EUR 1634 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of a 23km metro line and purchase of a fleet of about 96 metro cars in Bangalore, Karnataka, in southern India

The proposed operation will be extended under the Own Risk Facilities (ORF), Climate Action and Environmental Facility (CAEF) for the 2014-2016 period. The project will contribute to the two main objectives of the EIB's External Mandate: (i) climate change mitigation, by promoting modal shift from road to rail and thereby a reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions; and (ii) the development of social and economic infrastructure by making a key contribution to urban development. The project is consistent with the EU Country Strategy Paper for India which highlights the infrastructure gap and need to address rising GHG emissions. The project is consistent with the National Urban Transport Policy 2006 and Bangalore Revised City Masterplan to 2031.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If situated in the EU, the project would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive and would therefore be subject to screening by the competent authority to determine whether a full EIA procedure should be undertaken. The federal competent authority has screened the project out in accordance with domestic legislation. The project has been subject to an initial environmental assessment and the further steps in assessing and managing environmental risks will be reviewed during appraisal. The project will require the acquisition of about 50ha of land and will entail permanent involuntary resettlement of some households/businesses as well as generate some temporary road traffic disruption. Compliance with relevant EIB social standards will be reviewed.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
07/07/2017 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6 - Resettlement Policy Framework
18/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6
11/06/2021 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6 - Social Impact Assessment and Resettlement Plan for Reach 6
11/06/2021 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6 - Supplementary Resettlement Action Plan for Lakkasandra squatters
13/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6 - Addendum to Environmental Impact Assessment
24/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6 - Environmental Impact Assessment
Other links
Related press
India: Record EIB loan - EUR 500m for Bangalore Metro

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6 - Resettlement Policy Framework
Publication Date
7 Jul 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76857397
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20160816
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
India
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6
Publication Date
18 Jul 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
75025126
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160816
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
India
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6 - Social Impact Assessment and Resettlement Plan for Reach 6
Publication Date
11 Jun 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
141776212
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20160816
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
India
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6 - Supplementary Resettlement Action Plan for Lakkasandra squatters
Publication Date
11 Jun 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
141783814
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20160816
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
India
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6 - Addendum to Environmental Impact Assessment
Publication Date
13 Jul 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
143755173
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160816
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
India
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6 - Environmental Impact Assessment
Publication Date
24 Aug 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
143756287
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160816
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
India
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/07/2017 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6 - Resettlement Policy Framework
Related public register
18/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6
Related public register
11/06/2021 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6 - Social Impact Assessment and Resettlement Plan for Reach 6
Related public register
11/06/2021 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6 - Supplementary Resettlement Action Plan for Lakkasandra squatters
Related public register
13/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6 - Addendum to Environmental Impact Assessment
Related public register
24/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6 - Environmental Impact Assessment
Other links
Summary sheet
BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6
Data sheet
BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6
Related press
India: Record EIB loan - EUR 500m for Bangalore Metro

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
India: Record EIB loan - EUR 500m for Bangalore Metro
Other links
Related public register
07/07/2017 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6 - Resettlement Policy Framework
Related public register
18/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6
Related public register
11/06/2021 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6 - Social Impact Assessment and Resettlement Plan for Reach 6
Related public register
11/06/2021 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6 - Supplementary Resettlement Action Plan for Lakkasandra squatters
Related public register
13/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6 - Addendum to Environmental Impact Assessment
Related public register
24/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BANGALORE METRO RAIL PROJECT - LINE R6 - Environmental Impact Assessment

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
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