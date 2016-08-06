BUS RAPID TRANSIT CORRIDOR

Summary sheet
The project concerns the construction of a 9.6 km bus rapid transit (BRT) line in Managua, with segregated preferential lanes dedicated to high-capacity bus services. The BRT corridor is aligned with the Juan Pablo II avenue, a main inner ring road crossing the city from east to west and connecting the central districts to the suburbs and to the Pan-American interurban road network.
The proposed project is in line with the EIB's External Lending Mandate 2014-2020 (ELM) as it will contribute to the fulfillment of the following main objectives: (i) climate change mitigation (i.e. fostering use of transport cleaner modes), and (ii) supporting social and economic infrastructure (i.e. improving public transport network and road safety) in Managua. It will also contribute to the implementation of the European Consensus on Development and help to achieve several Sustainable Development Goals (SDG8, SDG11 and SDG13).
If the project was located within the EU, it would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended, and would thus require a screening decision from the competent authority. Even though a formal EIA is not required under the applicable legislation in Nicaragua, an environmental impact study has been carried out.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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