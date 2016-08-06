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BUS RAPID TRANSIT CORRIDOR

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 123,951,877.5
Countries
Sector(s)
Nicaragua : € 123,951,877.5
Transport : € 123,951,877.5
Signature date(s)
15/05/2017 : € 123,951,877.5
Other links
Related public register
07/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUS RAPID TRANSIT CORRIDOR
Related public register
21/03/2019 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - BUS RAPID TRANSIT CORRIDOR - Plan de Acción para la Compensación y reasentamiento Involuntario
Related press
Nicaragua: USD 136 million for construction of bus rapid transit line in Managua

Summary sheet

Release date
17 February 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/05/2017
20160806
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BUS RAPID TRANSIT CORRIDOR
MANAGUA MUNICIPALITY
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 136 million (EUR 127 million)
USD 275 million (EUR 257 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction of a 9.6 km bus rapid transit (BRT) line in Managua, with segregated preferential lanes dedicated to high-capacity bus services. The BRT corridor is aligned with the Juan Pablo II avenue, a main inner ring road crossing the city from east to west and connecting the central districts to the suburbs and to the Pan-American interurban road network.

The proposed project is in line with the EIB's External Lending Mandate 2014-2020 (ELM) as it will contribute to the fulfillment of the following main objectives: (i) climate change mitigation (i.e. fostering use of transport cleaner modes), and (ii) supporting social and economic infrastructure (i.e. improving public transport network and road safety) in Managua. It will also contribute to the implementation of the European Consensus on Development and help to achieve several Sustainable Development Goals (SDG8, SDG11 and SDG13).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If the project was located within the EU, it would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended, and would thus require a screening decision from the competent authority. Even though a formal EIA is not required under the applicable legislation in Nicaragua, an environmental impact study has been carried out.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
07/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUS RAPID TRANSIT CORRIDOR
21/03/2019 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - BUS RAPID TRANSIT CORRIDOR - Plan de Acción para la Compensación y reasentamiento Involuntario
Other links
Related press
Nicaragua: USD 136 million for construction of bus rapid transit line in Managua

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUS RAPID TRANSIT CORRIDOR
Publication Date
7 Jul 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
73499989
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160806
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Nicaragua
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - BUS RAPID TRANSIT CORRIDOR - Plan de Acción para la Compensación y reasentamiento Involuntario
Publication Date
21 Mar 2019
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
91824742
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20160806
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Nicaragua
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUS RAPID TRANSIT CORRIDOR
Related public register
21/03/2019 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - BUS RAPID TRANSIT CORRIDOR - Plan de Acción para la Compensación y reasentamiento Involuntario
Other links
Summary sheet
BUS RAPID TRANSIT CORRIDOR
Data sheet
BUS RAPID TRANSIT CORRIDOR
Related press
Nicaragua: USD 136 million for construction of bus rapid transit line in Managua

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Nicaragua: USD 136 million for construction of bus rapid transit line in Managua
Other links
Related public register
07/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUS RAPID TRANSIT CORRIDOR
Related public register
21/03/2019 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - BUS RAPID TRANSIT CORRIDOR - Plan de Acción para la Compensación y reasentamiento Involuntario

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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